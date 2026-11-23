The Buffalo Sabres, at least for a time, had something in common with the Montreal Canadiens when it came to their pursuits of a Dylan Larkin trade.

Both wanted the Detroit Red Wings center despite not being on his approved teams list for a deal.

Something changed recently, though, because Larkin is on the move to the Habs. The blockbuster trade went down on Sunday night, and it’s the Canadiens acquiring Larkin for a massive package.

The Sabres don’t get Larkin, and they likely remained outside of the list of the teams he would consider.

The Canadiens, though, apparently passed the test eventually.

Why Sabres Didn’t Get Dylan Larkin

The Sabres seemingly never made it off of Larkin’s no-trade list.

They also may not have been willing to offer a package to the level that the Canadiens gave up.

While Montreal might get better in the short-term, they gave up a massive list of assets, highlighted by young star Michael Hage.

FULL BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: DET receives:

• Michael Hage

• Kirby Dach

• Samuel Montembault

• 1st-round pick in 2027*

• 1st-round pick in 2029*

• 2nd-round pick in 2027

• 4th-round pick in 2028

(*conditional) MTL receives:

• Dylan Larkin

• 2nd-round pick in 2028

• 3rd-round pick in 2027 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 23, 2026

Buffalo likely would’ve had to give up its most promising young player — if they even have someone Detroit would’ve viewed as a Hage-equivalent — as well as a couple more NHL-level players and a bunch of draft picks.

Is Larkin worth it? Maybe, if he can get you to a Stanley Cup. But it’s a deal with risk for Montreal, and Buffalo ended up not having to pay such a cost.

Sabres Impact of Canadiens’ Dylan Larkin Trade

It is relevant that Larkin goes to the Habs, because they’re the team that knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs last year.

Montreal was already one of the best young teams in hockey. Now they’ve landed a veteran center to play in their top-six.

It’s the kind of move that, if it breaks the right way, can put the Canadiens over the top.

The Sabres, trying to prove last year wasn’t a fluke, won’t be helped by Larkin now being on Montreal’s roster. He’ll make it that much tougher to beat the Canadiens.