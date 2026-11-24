The Buffalo Sabres made the decision in the offseason to trade Jordan Greenway away. They included him in the larger Bowen Byram trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

But some interesting things have happened since then, and the Sabres could, if they so choose, make a very unusual decision.

There’s a path to the Sabres trading to get Greenway right back at some point this season.

Sabres Path to Jordan Greenway Trade

The first key to the whole situation is this: The Blackhawks are struggling, and a report from insider Elliotte Friedman said that Greenway is a player who they would be open to trading.

That part of the equation makes sense. Greenway is on the last year of his contract, and his cap hit is a somewhat manageable $4 million. Particularly if Chicago retained part of that in a trade, he’d be able to fit on most teams’ cap sheets.

Greenway also wouldn’t cost much, maybe a mid-round pick. Chicago is going to continue building toward the future. Buffalo wouldn’t have to give up any present assets.

The 6-foot-6 forward isn’t having a good season, with just one goal and one assist, but scoring isn’t his thing, anyway. The Sabres would know exactly what they’re getting.

Sabres Fit

Greenway was a key member of the Sabres team that snapped the long playoff drought a season ago.

He could fill a similar role for Buffalo this time around — and if there’s anything the Sabres have been lacking, it’s some defensive consistency from their bottom-six forwards.

Buffalo’s fourth line has had solid moments, but a number of the Sabres’ young forwards scattered throughout the lineup have been quite spotty in their roles.

Greenway wouldn’t solve every problem, but he’d give the Sabres a proven bottom-six contributor. His cost would be so low in a trade that even if they didn’t play him every game, it’d still be worth it to have him around.

No Greenway to the Sabres trade has been reported, but it’s the kind of fit that’s easy to imagine, because it so recently was in place. Maybe it could be again.