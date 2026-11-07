Sabres’ Lindy Ruff Gets Immediate Response After Blunt Message to Veteran

The Buffalo Sabres blew out the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. And it came with a huge effort from one struggling player.

Via Justin Alpert of Sabres.com, Ruff said of forward Josh Norris ahead of Friday’s matchup, “There’s a better Josh Norris there that just has to come out.”

Norris has not been productive this season, with just two goals and three points in his first 15 games heading into Friday night. He also went through a six-game streak without finding the net.

That changed on Friday, when Norris scored two of the Sabres’ five goals. His efforts won him the Third Star, and they enabled the Sabres to pass the Detroit Red Wings and leapfrog the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division standings.

Norris’ performance now gives him four goals on the season and five points in 16 games. He is on an 84-game pace to notch at least 20 goals in 2026-27.

While Norris has been slow to get going this season, he has always shown the potential to be a productive top-six forward in the NHL.

Before his slump, Norris had 36 points and 14 goals in his first 47 games with the Sabres. Across a then-82-game pace, that equaled 67 points and 32 goals.

Josh Norris Has The Potential To Make The Sabres Deeper

The Sabres are brimming with deep scoring potential. For those who could be doing a better job finding the net, they are pitching in as playmakers.

Tage Thompson (19 points) is the most recognizable name. Zach Benson (15 points) and Jack Quinn (16 points) are both breaking out. Ditto for Noah Ostlund (10 points) and Peyton Krebs (eight points).

There are a few names missing from the equation, and Norris is one of them. Another name? Josh Doan, who finished with a goal on Friday. Like Norris, Doan has struggled to produce goals and assists, leaving him with four points and three goals through his first 16 games.

Then, there is Ryan McLeod, who finished his first two seasons in Buffalo with 53 and 54 points, respectively. This season? Three points and a goal in 15 games. McLeod’s lack of efficacy prompted Ruff to scratch him on Friday night.

With Doan maybe turning the corner and McLeod in the press box, Norris’ big game could be the catalyst to further deepen Buffalo’s scoring at forward. That may catapult Buffalo’s 19th-ranked scoring unit into the top 15.

One Last Caveat For Josh Norris Isn’t His Play On The Ice

Injuries have mainly limited Norris’ effectiveness since coming to Buffalo via a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

He has only played a full season once, and that occurred in the shortened 2020-21 campaign. Since then, Norris hasn’t appeared in over 66 games in a single season.

He saw three games of action after the Sabres traded for him in Mar. 2024, and followed that up with 44 appearances in 2025-26. A healthier Josh Norris is already a bonus for the Sabres.

If he can keep taking Lindy Ruff’s blunt messages in stride, Norris will once again be a pivotal part of Buffalo’s scoring.