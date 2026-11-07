Sabres Prospect Daxon Rudolph Catches Hockey World’s Attention

The Buffalo Sabres knew they needed to get the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft right.

They got that selection in the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent Bowen Byram out of town. And the Sabres chose to directly pick a defenseman, a guy who in the long run could potentially replace Byram — and maybe even be better than him.

So far, it’s all looking brilliant for Buffalo.

Byram has struggled in Chicago, which is part of the battle.

And Rudolph, who is at the University of Denver, looks utterly dominant at the NCAA level.

Daxon Rudolph Update

Rudolph enrolled at Denver, which is the defending national champion.

He looks like one of the best players in the country every time he takes the ice.

This is what he did recently, noticed by John Buccigross:

Daxon Rudolph. 4th overall to the @BuffaloSabres in June. High character. Loves to learn. Great presence. Big and thick (6’2″ 210). Hockey IQ and feel for the game is high end. Great release. Look at this forehand dangle to a backhand goal. 5-6-11 in 9 games at 18 years old. Turns 19 in March. — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) November 7, 2026

The goal is at this post (or this link if it doesn’t display properly):

That’s gross, Daxon Rudolph. #GoPios https://t.co/jeFwNTxcVG — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 7, 2026

Yeah, Rudolph looks incredible already at the NCAA level.

Worth noting For a freshman to be doing what Rudolph is doing is very impressive The NCAA is deeper as a whole now that CHL players are allowed to play there Some notable freshman top 10 pick stat lines Luke Hughes

41GP 17G 22A 39PTS Quinn Hughes

37GP 5G 24A 29PTS Zach Werenski

35GP 9G 16A 25PTS Noah Hanifin

37GP 5G 18A 23PTS Cale Makar

34GP 5G 16A 21A Keaton Verhoeff

36GP 6G 14A 20PTS Owen Power

26GP 3G 13A 16PTS Jake Sanderson

22GP 2G 13A 15PTS Daxon Rudolph *

9GP 5G 6A 11PTS Chase Reid *

7GP 1G 6A 7PTS Carson Carels *

8GP 0G 4A 4PTS — Joe Marino (@NotTheJoeMarino) November 7, 2026

When is Daxon Rudolph Coming to the NHL?

The Sabres definitely have no reason to rush Rudolph, who won’t turn 19 until March, but he’s certainly showing just how much potential he has.

NHL teams also won’t take a player from his NCAA team in the middle of the season, so if Rudolph was going to get a late-season cameo in Buffalo, it wouldn’t be until Denver completes what it’s hoping will be a deep postseason run at the end of the year.

The Sabres wouldn’t have to bring Rudolph to the NHL at that point if they don’t want to, though. They’ll retain his rights even if Rudolph plays an entire four-year college career with the Pioneers.

Given Rudolph’s draft status, it seems unlikely he’d play four college years, but the Sabres know his development is the most important thing. They’ll be tracking Rudolph closely and developing a quality plan for his future, which should eventually bring him to Buffalo to be a difference maker on the blue line.

Rudolph already looks like he’ll be an absolute star.