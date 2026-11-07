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Sabres Prospect Daxon Rudolph Catches Hockey World’s Attention

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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Daxon Rudolph poses for a portrait after being selected fourth overall by the Buffalo Sabres during day one of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres knew they needed to get the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft right.

They got that selection in the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent Bowen Byram out of town. And the Sabres chose to directly pick a defenseman, a guy who in the long run could potentially replace Byram — and maybe even be better than him.

So far, it’s all looking brilliant for Buffalo.

Byram has struggled in Chicago, which is part of the battle.

And Rudolph, who is at the University of Denver, looks utterly dominant at the NCAA level.

Daxon Rudolph Update

The Buffalo Sabres' offer for Connor Hellebuyck went down in flames over one critical sticking point this offseason.
GettyBUFFALO, NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Daxon Rudolph of Canada is drafted by the Buffalo Sabres with the fourth overall pick during day one of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Rudolph enrolled at Denver, which is the defending national champion.

He looks like one of the best players in the country every time he takes the ice.

This is what he did recently, noticed by John Buccigross:

The goal is at this post (or this link if it doesn’t display properly):

Yeah, Rudolph looks incredible already at the NCAA level.

When is Daxon Rudolph Coming to the NHL?

The Sabres definitely have no reason to rush Rudolph, who won’t turn 19 until March, but he’s certainly showing just how much potential he has.

NHL teams also won’t take a player from his NCAA team in the middle of the season, so if Rudolph was going to get a late-season cameo in Buffalo, it wouldn’t be until Denver completes what it’s hoping will be a deep postseason run at the end of the year.

The Sabres wouldn’t have to bring Rudolph to the NHL at that point if they don’t want to, though. They’ll retain his rights even if Rudolph plays an entire four-year college career with the Pioneers.

Given Rudolph’s draft status, it seems unlikely he’d play four college years, but the Sabres know his development is the most important thing. They’ll be tracking Rudolph closely and developing a quality plan for his future, which should eventually bring him to Buffalo to be a difference maker on the blue line.

Rudolph already looks like he’ll be an absolute star.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sabres Prospect Daxon Rudolph Catches Hockey World’s Attention

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