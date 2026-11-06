Sabres Already Finding Louis Crevier Regret

The Buffalo Sabres signed Louis Crevier to a four-year, $16 million contract extension before he played in a single game for the Sabres.

Now, he’s missing from action, and not due to injury.

The Sabres are set to make Crevier and Ryan McLeod both healthy scratches on Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It continues a brutal start to the tenure in Buffalo for Crevier.

Ryan McLeod is a healthy scratch for the Sabres tonight. Sounds like Louis Crevier will also be a healthy scratch. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 6, 2026

Crevier is young and still has a chance to turn his career around. But so far, it hasn’t been good for the Sabres.

He had already proven himself in the NHL last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, but he hasn’t been able to carry that over into this year.

Why Louis Crevier is a Healthy Scratch

A Louis Crevier healthy scratch can mostly be explained by Conor Timmons.

The veteran defenseman is in line to return from injury, and someone would have to be taken out of the lineup to make room for Timmons.

With the way Crevier has been playing, it isn’t a shock that it would be him.

Louis Crevier Stats

Crevier wasn’t necessarily the biggest piece that came back to Buffalo in the Bowen Byram trade, but he was expected to plug into the lineup right away.

The Sabres have given him that chance, but Crevier hasn’t run with it.

Crevier has played in 15 games so far this season but hasn’t scored a goal, has just one assist and is a minus-4.

The 6-foot-8 defenseman has just 14 shots on goal through 15 games.

His minutes have gone down in recent games, and overall he’s averaging a career-worst 12 minutes and 52 seconds of ice time per game.

The Sabres will be hoping they can work out the problems with Crevier as they go forward, but in the meantime, it appears they want to figure out how to win some hockey games with him not on the ice. Given how Crevier is playing, it’s a logical thing to try.