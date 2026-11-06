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Sabres Make Bold Ryan McLeod Decision

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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 4: Ryan McLeod #71 of the Buffalo Sabres defends against Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators during the third-period of the NHL game at KeyBank Center on November 4, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres felt they had to make a change.

And so on Friday, they’ve made a clear decision involving center Ryan McLeod that is bound to shake things up — and potentially lead to more alterations down the road, with Buffalo fans calling for a trade, as well.

McLeod hasn’t started this season well enough for Buffalo, and Friday’s morning skate was an indication that head coach Lindy Ruff has taken notice of that fact.

The Sabres will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. McLeod may not take part.

Sabres Make Bold Ryan McLeod Decision

GettyBUFFALO, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 4: Ryan McLeod #71 of the Buffalo Sabres defends against Claude Giroux #28 of the Ottawa Senators during the first-period of the NHL game at KeyBank Center on November 4, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The Sabres put their four lines through the paces at morning skate on Friday, and McLeod wasn’t part of any of them.

He had been operating as the center between Josh Norris and Jason Zucker — but that line during the rushes on Friday included Norris centering a line with Zucker and Jiri Kulich.

Kulich is just coming back from injury, which forced the Sabres to consider a change, and it appears McLeod is getting the short end of the stick.

This shapes up for McLeod to be a healthy scratch.

Rough Start to Ryan McLeod’s Season

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Ryan McLeod #71 of the Buffalo Sabres controls the puck during a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

McLeod hasn’t done nearly enough to keep his spot in the lineup.

And in the loss to Ottawa on Wednesday, McLeod was again at fault in a bad moment.

“On the tying goal, McLeod lost track of Shane Pinto right off a defensive-zone faceoff,” The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn wrote after that game. “Pinto was wide open in front of the net to get an easy rebound goal. The Sabres have been outscored 10-4 during McLeod’s five-on-five minutes this season. Once a defensively reliable third-line center, McLeod has made too many mistakes in his own end.”

At this point, it’s hard to blame the Sabres for trying something different, and McLeod’s future in Buffalo is now very much in doubt.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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