The Buffalo Sabres felt they had to make a change.

And so on Friday, they’ve made a clear decision involving center Ryan McLeod that is bound to shake things up — and potentially lead to more alterations down the road, with Buffalo fans calling for a trade, as well.

McLeod hasn’t started this season well enough for Buffalo, and Friday’s morning skate was an indication that head coach Lindy Ruff has taken notice of that fact.

The Sabres will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. McLeod may not take part.

Sabres Make Bold Ryan McLeod Decision

The Sabres put their four lines through the paces at morning skate on Friday, and McLeod wasn’t part of any of them.

He had been operating as the center between Josh Norris and Jason Zucker — but that line during the rushes on Friday included Norris centering a line with Zucker and Jiri Kulich.

Kulich is just coming back from injury, which forced the Sabres to consider a change, and it appears McLeod is getting the short end of the stick.

This shapes up for McLeod to be a healthy scratch.

How they’re lining up: Benson-Krebs-Thompson

Doan-Östlund-Quinn

Kulich-Norris-Zucker

Malenstyn-Kozak-Carrick Ryan McLeod did not take any rushes Dahlin-Samuelsson

Zellweger-Power

Crevier, Metsa and Timmins all rotated with each other — Heather Engel (@engelheather) November 6, 2026

Rough Start to Ryan McLeod’s Season

McLeod hasn’t done nearly enough to keep his spot in the lineup.

Ryan McLeod has one goal and is a minus-7. It was inevitable. — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) November 6, 2026

And in the loss to Ottawa on Wednesday, McLeod was again at fault in a bad moment.

“On the tying goal, McLeod lost track of Shane Pinto right off a defensive-zone faceoff,” The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn wrote after that game. “Pinto was wide open in front of the net to get an easy rebound goal. The Sabres have been outscored 10-4 during McLeod’s five-on-five minutes this season. Once a defensively reliable third-line center, McLeod has made too many mistakes in his own end.”

At this point, it’s hard to blame the Sabres for trying something different, and McLeod’s future in Buffalo is now very much in doubt.