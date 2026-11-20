Jack Quinn is quickly turning into the Buffalo Sabres‘ breakout player. His constant scoring has set him apart this season.

Only Tage Thompson (14 goals) has scored more this season than Quinn (11 goals). However, Quinn is on a historic pace for road goals in 2026-27.

Per EdgeHalla, Quinn’s two goals in Thursday’s 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals give him nine road goals this season. That literally tripled his output compared to 2025-26, when Quinn found the net three times on the road.

Therefore, it has taken Quinn 12 road games to triple an important statistic from last season’s 41 road games. It also puts Quinn on pace to snag between 31 and 32 goals when playing in an opposing team’s arena.

15 of Quinn’s 22 points this season have come on the road, and that puts him well on pace to shatter his overall road points total from a season ago. Only 17 of Quinn’s 51 points last season came during away matchups.

One more multi-point road game will tie Quinn’s road output from 2025-26. Should he land three points, then Quinn will have surpassed his road totals in just a fraction of the time in 2026-27.

Jack Quinn’s Home Output Has Not Been Slacking

While Quinn is averaging 1.25 points on the road with a lopsided number of goals, it doesn’t mean he isn’t performing well at home. Quinn has seven points in 10 games at KeyBank Center. That still puts him on a 42-game pace for between 29 and 30 points at home.

Suppose Quinn were on that same pace while playing in an opponent’s arena. It would still put him on pace for between 58 and 60 points in 84 games. That still isn’t a bad points total.

If Quinn is lacking anywhere in production at KeyBank Center, it’s ironically scoring goals. He has just two goals in those 10 games, or one for every five games. That puts him on pace to land between eight and nine in Buffalo’s home arena.

Still, his assist total per game has been on pace with his assist total on the road. His five assists in 10 home games are on pace for half an assist per contest. The same goes for his six road assists in 12 games.

Quinn’s overall goals total on the road has been elite so far in 2026-27. His playmaking, however, continues to highlight his game.

Quinn’s Road Output Is Part Of A Larger Sabres Trend

Buffalo’s win over Washington on Thursday was their fifth road victory of the season, improving them to 5-3-4 in opposing teams’ arenas. Meanwhile, Buffalo has struggled at KeyBank Center, going 4-6-0 in the season’s early stages.

Now, Quinn and the Sabres must take what’s working for them in road games and apply it to home matchups. Buffalo hasn’t been in panic mode when things don’t go their way, which is a good sign. They also don’t seem to be interested in making excuses for themselves.

Setting the record straight starts with players like Quinn finding ways to emulate their output at home. At the same time, they’re in no position to panic or justify why things haven’t been working as well at home as they have been on the road.

Quinn and the Sabres have two more road games left on the slate to build momentum for their upcoming two-game homestand.