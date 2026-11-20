Owen Power has been one of the Buffalo Sabres‘ biggest revelations in 2026-27. He is on pace for a points milestone with a spectacular twist.

Buffalo dominated Alex Tuch and the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and skated away with a 6-3 win. Power was a big part of that, posting an assist at 15:55 in the first period to extend Buffalo’s lead to 4-1. He then assisted on Jack Quinn’s empty-netter to put the game out of reach with 43 seconds to go.

Power’s two assists upped his production to 17 points in 22 games, putting him on pace for a phenomenal career-high of 65 points, 11 goals, and 54 helpers. That would shatter his previous career-high of 40 points, set during Buffalo’s trying 2024-25 season.

What makes this more phenomenal is that Power has yet to put up a point on the power play. It’s not like Power doesn’t see ice time on the man advantage. This season, his 42.2 minutes at 5-on-4 is also on pace for a career-high.

That said, Buffalo has scored just twice when he is on the power play, good for an on-ice shooting percentage of 6.9. That may be more a testament to Buffalo’s subpar power-play units, which have converted just 16.44 percent of the time. That number is well under the league average of 22.42.

Owen Power Finally Enjoying Breakout Season With The Sabres

It’s not like Power has been a bust by any means, but one could argue that the former number-one overall pick has underachieved since turning pro. Between 2021-22 and 2025-26, Power posted 140 points and 27 goals in 323 regular-season games. At an 82-game pace, that equaled 36 points per season when rounded to the nearest whole number.

Power spent a few seasons looking like he was on the verge of a breakout. His 35-point rookie campaign in 2022-23 netted him a third-place finish for the Calder Trophy. Power’s production dipped slightly to 33 points in 2023-24, but he also appeared in three fewer games as opposed to his 79-game rookie season.

He looked like he was turning a corner in 2024-25, with 40 points in 79 games. But 2025-26 was a step back, with 29 points in 81 games. Ironically, Power set a career-high in goals scored in 2025-26, with eight.

He also saw more starts in the defensive zone at even strength, with a 48.3 offensive-zone starting percentage. Power also kept his Corsi For Percentage at even strength higher, at 51.4 percent. That said, his lackluster production in 2025-26 may have been more circumstantial.

Will Owen Power Contend For The Norris Trophy?

Normally, Rasmus Dahlin is the Sabres defenseman one thinks about regarding Norris Trophy contention. Dahlin, once again, is enjoying a strong season, with 14 points and four goals in 19 games. While Power is on pace for 65 points, Dahlin is on pace for 60.

As for Norris Trophy contention? Power would need to up his production closer to a point per game. If he can get to within the .85 to .90 per game range, he could wind up as a serious contender. He may even finish higher in the voting than Dahlin if he does contend.

Watching Dahlin and Power put up 60+ points, should they remain on pace, would be a treat for Sabres fans. For Power, it may not matter if he enjoys some bonus points when Buffalo is on the man advantage. He seems to be more than capable of holding his own at even strength.