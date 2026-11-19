Artturi Lehkonen could pose a major issue for the Colorado Avalanche this season.

The Finnish forward is having the kind of season that makes him almost impossible to replace, and his importance has become even more apparent with Nathan MacKinnon out of the lineup.

Lehkonen has been one of Colorado’s most consistent offensive weapons. He’s currently leading the team in goals, and has become a go-to guy during crucial junctures.

The problem is that he’s also in the final year of his contract. And with the way things are going, the Avs might have a hard time keeping him.

Lehkonen would reportedly love to remain in Colorado, but his outstanding performance could make that increasingly difficult. While it would be hard for the Avalanche to make a good business case to trade Artturi Lehkonen, the bottom line is that the risk of losing him for nothing may be too much for Joe Sakic to stomach.

Artturi Lehkonen Has Become Too Important for the Avalanche to Consider Trading

There was one point where moving Lehkonen actually made sense for the Avalanche.

He’s 31 years old, playing on an expiring contract, and Colorado has some difficult decisions to make with its salary cap situation. If the Avalanche knew they couldn’t bring him back, getting something in return before he became a free agent would at least be worth considering.

Artturi Lehkonen, nonetheless, has made that decision considerably more complicated.

He’s not just another productive winger in Colorado’s lineup. He’s become one of the players the Avalanche can count on to make a difference, and his importance has been particularly noticeable this season. Through the team’s first 21 games, Lehkonen had 15 goals and was producing at a point-per-game pace. He also had 11 goals and 15 points in Colorado’s 12 victories.

Those numbers are difficult to ignore.

With MacKinnon unavailable, the Avalanche need Lehkonen to carry more of the offensive responsibility. He’s already shown that he can do it, and the organization would be losing a crucial piece by trading him.

If there were teams, nevertheless, willing to pay up, it might just make more long-term sense to pull the trigger.

There could be teams willing to put together an attractive package for him. The Chicago Blackhawks, for example, have the draft capital to make an interesting offer as they look for scoring help. A first-round pick, another selection and a prospect could give Colorado some valuable pieces for the future.

But what would that actually do for the Avs?

The Avalanche are trying to compete for a Stanley Cup. And there isn’t an obvious internal replacement who could step into Artturi Lehkonen’s role and provide the same combination of scoring, reliability and playoff experience.

That’s what makes him so difficult to move. Colorado could potentially get a good return, but finding another player who can immediately replace what Lehkonen brings is an entirely different challenge.

Avalanche Could Quickly Find Themselves Priced Out

The more Artturi Lehkonen produces, the harder it becomes for Colorado to keep him.

His current $4.5 million cap hit is actually looking much better than it did when he inked his five-year deal in 2022. At the time, it was a bit of a major commitment for a top-six winger.

Now, considering how the market has changed, the deal looks like a bargain.

And Lehkonen is in a position to cash in.

Insider Chris Johnston has indicated that the forward would prefer to remain in Colorado. However, he also pointed to the situation involving Darren Raddysh in Tampa Bay as a possible comparison. Raddysh wanted to stay with the Lightning, but the organization couldn’t meet his market value. He was eventually traded to Toronto, where he signed an eight-year, $68 million contract.

Lehkonen could find himself in a similar position. If he continues producing at this rate, he could command a significant raise, particularly with next summer’s unrestricted free-agent market not offering an abundance of comparable options.

The Avalanche have their own financial realities to consider. Cale Makar’s extension will take effect next season, and Colorado also has other important decisions to make, including what to do with Nicolas Roy. Even with some roster adjustments, the organization may not have enough room to pay Artturi Lehkonen what he could earn elsewhere while still addressing its other needs.

That’s where things could get a bit dicey.

Lehkonen may genuinely want to stay, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s willing to accept a substantial pay cut. Colorado would need both sides to find some middle ground, perhaps on a shorter-term contract that gives the forward a fair raise without putting the rest of the roster in a difficult position.

If that doesn’t happen, the Avalanche may eventually have to consider moving him before the trade deadline.

For now, though, Colorado has little reason to rush into that decision. Lehkonen is too important to this team, and his performance is giving the Avalanche every reason to keep him around. The irony is that the better he plays, the more difficult it may become to do exactly that.