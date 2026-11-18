Sidney Crosby might be saying that the new approach the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking with their veterans changes nothing for him, but there’s an underlying feeling that now, more than ever, a trade might finally be a reality.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas spoke with the media on Wednesday and said the team will be active on the trade front. Their plan is not to trade youth to get better this season, and he’s already talked with the veterans on the team and the big three: Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang about their futures.

Is that all good news for the Colorado Avalanche?

What Does This Mean for the Penguins?

“If we carry on in this way, I think the types of transactions you’ll see from us will be very future-oriented,” said Dubas. He called it “such a unique circumstance,” when it came to the big three, given what they have done for the organization. His plan is to handle everything “very openly” and differently than almost any other veteran. “I don’t know that there will ever be a circumstance like that in the league again,” he said.

Does this mean any of the three will be traded? Not necessarily. However, Josh Yohe of The Athletic said when it came to Crosby, “The truth is, everything is in his hands. If Crosby wants to keep playing with the Penguins after this season, they will naturally accommodate his wishes. If he wants to retire after this season, he will retire. If he wants to be traded, Dubas will trade him.”

What Does This Mean For Crosby?

Right now, nothing. Crosby spoke with the media as well on Wednesday and said his plans haven’t changed. He’s not about to ask for a trade, nor does he specifically want one. He intends to compete as hard as possible.

At the same time, Yohe added, “Most people I’ve spoken to within the organization believe Crosby will return to Pittsburgh next season, but no one truly knows because Crosby doesn’t seem to know what he wants to do.”

What Does This Mean for the Avalanche and MacKinnon?

If Crosby eventually opens himself up to being traded, Colorado is a destination that makes a lot of sense. Crosby and MacKinnon have a very well-known friendship, and the Avs could certainly use the help this season.

They aren’t playing well, but are certainly still in the mix. However, the injury news about MacKinnon and Cale Makar potentially creates some urgency to add pieces to keep Colorado in the mix among the NHL’s top teams.

If there’s a team that Crosby might have on his preferred list — should one ever be submitted — one has to think the Avalanche would be on it. They would be happy to have him, he would fit in without much issue and the Avalanche could offer picks and young pieces to make the deal work.

They’d have to include money going to out for the salary cap to work, but anything is possible if all parties want to make the deal work. And, given the Penguins are all about making sure Crosby is treated with the respect he’s earned, sending him where he wants to go would be priority number one.