The Colorado Avalanche are going to be without Nathan MacKinnon for at least a month. That’s a bitter pill to swallow considering that the Avs are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders this season.

MacKinnon suffered a lower-body injury after taking a crosscheck from Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub during last Thursday night’s contest.

While the hit was evidently uncomfortable for MacKinnon, it wasn’t clear just how bad it really was until he didn’t return to the game.

Initially, the concern was that MacKinnon had suffered a hip pointer. But as sports rehab expert Darren McConaghy pointed out, the expected recovery time suggests there could be more to this situation.

In fact, McConaghy believes a fracture is something that needs to be ruled out. And if that’s the case, the Avalanche could be dealing with a much longer absence than initially anticipated.

Nathan MacKinnon Could Be Dealing With More Than a Hip Pointer

So, what exactly could be the issue with Nathan MacKinnon?

A hip pointer is essentially a deep bruise around the iliac crest, the bony prominence along the upper part of the pelvis. It’s an extremely painful injury that can cause stiffness, limited range of motion, and difficulty moving the affected area.

In MacKinnon’s case, the location and force of the crosscheck are particularly concerning. McConaghy believes the injury could involve disruption of the muscular and thoracolumbar fascial attachments around the iliac crest.

Nathan MacKinnon's injury looks like a potential hip pointer, but I'd want to rule out injury to the lower ribs, kidneys, obliques and lumbar structures. The kidneys are retroperitoneal and lie relatively superficially in the posterior flank, with limited protection from hockey… https://t.co/pYe130D8gj pic.twitter.com/HgtoOm27z9 — Darren McConaghy (@ReconHub) November 13, 2026

The impact may have damaged more than just the tissue immediately surrounding the hip. If that’s the case, it could mean a much deeper issue than just a nasty bruise.

There are also other structures that would need to be evaluated, including the lower ribs, kidneys, obliques, and lumbar region.

That alone makes Nathan MacKinnon’s situation worth monitoring. But the biggest concern is the possibility of an underlying fracture.

As McConaghy explained, a typical hip pointer would not necessarily require a month away from the ice. A more severe injury involving significant muscular damage could explain the timeline, but a fracture would be another possibility.

And that’s where things become particularly concerning for the Avalanche.

Even a hairline fracture could keep MacKinnon out considerably longer than expected. The team would have to wait until the injury had properly healed before allowing him to return. Otherwise, there would be a risk of aggravating the damage and turning an already difficult situation into something much worse.

To be clear, there is no confirmation that Nathan MacKinnon has suffered a fracture. That’s an expert concern, not a diagnosis. But given the expected recovery time, it’s certainly something that cannot be dismissed.

Avalanche Could Be Without Their Star Longer Than Expected

The Avalanche are already facing a difficult situation without MacKinnon. He leads the team with 30 points in 20 games, and his ability to create offense at five-on-five is something Colorado simply cannot replace.

Head coach Jared Bednar has already confirmed that Nathan MacKinnon will miss about a month. But that’s just a conservative estimate. With these types of injuries, there’s no real telling how long it could actually be.

The good news is that the Avalanche have enough depth to remain competitive. Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson can take on larger responsibilities down the middle, while the rest of the forward group will have to find ways to generate offense without its biggest star.

But there’s a difference between managing a few games without MacKinnon and potentially being without him for an extended period.

If this is nothing more than a severe hip pointer, the Avalanche could have their superstar back after several weeks of recovery. If there is a fracture or more extensive structural damage, however, that timeline could change considerably.

Well, that’s the part Colorado has to be careful about. The team cannot afford to rush MacKinnon back simply because it needs him in the lineup. He’s too important to the organization’s long-term ambitions to risk making the injury worse.

The Avalanche have shown they can win without him. But there’s no question that their chances of competing for the Stanley Cup are considerably better with Nathan MacKinnon healthy and in the lineup.

For now, patience is going to be the best approach. And hopefully, the initial one-month timeline turns out to be enough.