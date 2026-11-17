The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche got swept last spring, and losing their two best players in November might sound like a huge problem. But could there be a potential positive outcome? Could it teach them how to survive a playoff run?

As The Athletic reported yesterday, Nathan MacKinnon is out for roughly a month; Cale Makar is out for two weeks. In some ways, it couldn’t come at a worse time, because the stakes are so high right now. Colorado sits at 12-6-3 (a 108-point pace), which sounds fine on paper, except they are only two wins clear of the Western Conference playoff line.

The Avalanche will play 13 games over the next month, from November 18 through December 16, including a demanding stretch of road games in early December. The key opponents include Minnesota, Boston, Detroit, the New York Rangers, Washington, and the Islanders, with Montreal also visiting Colorado on November 25.

Why Fans Are Panicking

Avalanche fans simply aren’t used to what’s happening this season. It certainly isn’t up to last season’s standard. A year ago, Colorado steamrolled everyone out of the gate, picking up points in 25 of their first 26 games. In comparison, this year’s reality is a much bumpier, more inconsistent ride. Every good stretch gets immediately followed by a head-scratcher.

In addition, there have been some ugly regulation losses to teams with losing records like the Philadelphia Flyers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Columbus loss was particularly humiliating – a 7-2 blowout.

For fans, the takeaway is that, when a contender is already losing points to lottery teams, playing without its two biggest stars feels like a potential season-breaker.

Could the November Standings Be a Mirage?

Is it time to hit the panic button? Not necessarily.

There was a crucial playoff lesson last spring. Colorado had home-ice advantage all the way through the postseason and got swept in Round 1 by a Vegas Golden Knights team that finished 26 points behind them.

Vegas went all the way to the Cup Final, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. But Vegas didn’t win because of where they finished in April. They won because they showed up healthy and peaking for Game 1 of the postseason.

The reality is that giving up ground to the Minnesota Wild in the Central Division—or even losing home ice in the first round—is a minor bruise compared to rushing superstars back too early. That said, the health of the team’s key players is the real currency.

The fine line is that there is a big difference between taking a step back and falling off a cliff. Without Makar driving transition from the blue line and MacKinnon controlling the middle of the ice, Colorado’s margin for error drops to zero.

Other Avalanche players must step up. Someone must quarterback the top power-play unit, the Avalanche must find secondary scoring to replace MacKinnon, and the goaltending must hold up. If the Avalanche cannot fill in effectively, there’s a clear bubble threat. If the losses pile up, the teams chasing them will eat up that cushion before December hits.

The Avalanche Must Remain on Their Mission

Nobody in Denver needs to worry about chasing down Minnesota or reclaiming first place in the West right now. The goal is to just survive, tread water, and bank enough ugly points to stay safely in a playoff spot until the stars return.

Because in the end, if MacKinnon and Makar are healthy for the second half of the season, November’s injury crisis is just a speed bump. If Colorado lets the standings slip away now, the alarm bells won’t stop ringing until spring.