Mackenzie Blackwood Makes Honest Admission After Avalanche Win

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 this Saturday, Nov. 7, at Ball Arena in Denver.

After the game, head coach Jared Bednar and some players spoke to the media to analyze what happened.

Among the players who spoke was goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who made an honest admission: he’d rather face 20 shots than zero.

He also pointed out that they had a horrible first period and that he was a little tired but glad to be facing shots vs. Detroit.

Below is the transcript of Blackwood’s postgame presser.

Blackwood Admits Avalanche Had ‘a Horrible First Period’ vs. Red Wings

Question: How fun was this one for the team?

Answer: We played a pretty good game last game. It could have gone either way, you know, overtime, a couple of chances at the end. We just didn’t get the bounces.

But, you know, I think tonight we just kind of built off the last game and tried to play the right way. I think even with a horrible first period, we were even during that time. And then, as the game went on, the second period was great. So, yeah, I thought we did a great job. It was fun tonight.

Q: Yeah, I saw the look on your face in the first intermission. How were you feeling after the first 20 minutes of play? You faced a lot of shots.

A: Yeah, honestly, I’d rather face 20 shots than zero, right? So, yeah, I mean, I was a little bit tired, but it was nice to get into the game.

Q: The physical play in front of you over the last two periods was kind of reminiscent of the old-school days between Colorado and Detroit. What did that do to energize this club?

A: Yeah, it’s huge. I mean, whenever anyone, you know, lays their body on the line, gets in a fight, or throws a big hit, it just fires all the boys up because we’re like a big family here, you know.