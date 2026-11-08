Hi, Subscriber

Avalanche’s Martin Necas Climbs Franchise Record Books With Latest Feat

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Martin Necas
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on during the third period of a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche ripped a clean 4-0 victory from the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Martin Necas paved the way, posting a 2-2-4 performance.

At this point, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that he’s stamping his name into history books.

Avalanche’s Martin Necas Posts 150th Point, Makes History

Martin Necas
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period at American Airlines Center on October 13, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As reported by NHL Public Relations, “Martin Necas recorded his 150th point with the @Avalanche tonight. He is the fifth-fastest skater in franchise history to hit the mark after doing so in 126 games.”

Necas’ first goal last night came in the second period on assists from T.J. Hughes and Cale Makar.

His second goal took place in the third period on assists from Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews.

Looking at Necas’ Journey Through the NHL

Martin Necas
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 26: Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche plays the New Jersey Devils in the first period at Ball Arena on February 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Now in his age-27 season, Necas has nearly 10 complete NHL seasons under his belt — this marks his 10th.

He spent his first eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes after they selected him with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft.

But in January 2025, he was caught up in a massive three-team trade involving the Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Of course, Necas landed in Colorado and is now in the midst of his third campaign with the organization.

So far this season, he has skated in 18 games and has recorded a 9-14-23 performance.

Martin Necas
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Crypto.com Arena on October 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Among his teammates, he is second in points, trailing MacKinnon (30).

His nine goals place him third, behind MacKinnon (10) and Artturi Lehkonen (12).

With 14 assists, he is third in Colorado, lining up behind Makar (16) and MacKinnon (20).

Snapshot of Avalanche Right Now

Martin Necas
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 28, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Colorado owns a 10-6-2 overall record heading into their next clash.

They are currently ranked third in the Central Division, trailing the Minnesota Wild (12-3-4) and the Dallas Stars (10-5-2) in first and second, respectively.

Looking ahead, the Avalanche are now gearing up for their next meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is a road matchup for Colorado at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

For reference, the Maple Leafs are riding 8-8-2 overall in the Atlantic Division.

Jared Bednar
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 11: Head coach Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche watches as his team plays the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period at Ball Arena on April 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Avalanche certainly hold an edge over Toronto, but a win is never guaranteed in hockey.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

Avalanche’s Martin Necas Climbs Franchise Record Books With Latest Feat

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Avalanche News

More Heavy on Avalanche News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x