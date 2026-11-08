Avalanche’s Martin Necas Climbs Franchise Record Books With Latest Feat

The Colorado Avalanche ripped a clean 4-0 victory from the hands of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Martin Necas paved the way, posting a 2-2-4 performance.

At this point, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that he’s stamping his name into history books.

Avalanche’s Martin Necas Posts 150th Point, Makes History

As reported by NHL Public Relations, “Martin Necas recorded his 150th point with the @Avalanche tonight. He is the fifth-fastest skater in franchise history to hit the mark after doing so in 126 games.”

Necas’ first goal last night came in the second period on assists from T.J. Hughes and Cale Makar.

His second goal took place in the third period on assists from Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews.

Looking at Necas’ Journey Through the NHL

Now in his age-27 season, Necas has nearly 10 complete NHL seasons under his belt — this marks his 10th.

He spent his first eight years with the Carolina Hurricanes after they selected him with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft.

But in January 2025, he was caught up in a massive three-team trade involving the Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Of course, Necas landed in Colorado and is now in the midst of his third campaign with the organization.

So far this season, he has skated in 18 games and has recorded a 9-14-23 performance.

Among his teammates, he is second in points, trailing MacKinnon (30).

His nine goals place him third, behind MacKinnon (10) and Artturi Lehkonen (12).

With 14 assists, he is third in Colorado, lining up behind Makar (16) and MacKinnon (20).

Snapshot of Avalanche Right Now

Colorado owns a 10-6-2 overall record heading into their next clash.

They are currently ranked third in the Central Division, trailing the Minnesota Wild (12-3-4) and the Dallas Stars (10-5-2) in first and second, respectively.

Looking ahead, the Avalanche are now gearing up for their next meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is a road matchup for Colorado at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

For reference, the Maple Leafs are riding 8-8-2 overall in the Atlantic Division.

The Avalanche certainly hold an edge over Toronto, but a win is never guaranteed in hockey.