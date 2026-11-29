The Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday, continuing their good results after beating 4-3 the Wild, 6-0 the Canadiens, and 4-0 the Ducks in their last games.

Despite the win, Noah Juulsen struggled a bit, as some of the team’s defensive problems continued.

During the DNVR Avalanche Postgame show, the panel discussed Colorado’s struggles in the blueline.

They talked about individual battles and failed clearing attempts that forced the defensemen to spend too much time defending.

Juulsen was singled out in particular for his struggles against Macklin Celebrini. He failed to meet expectations and showed that he may not be as reliable an option as the Avalanche need.

Noah Juulsen Gets Blunt Assessment After Avalanche Beat San Jose

AJ Haefele did not hide his disappointment with Juulsen’s performance, making it clear that the defenseman had a difficult night.

He said:

“It was a rough one for Jules for sure… I will probably have him as a dud for tonight.”

It is clear Juulsen isn’t expected to play a major role on the Avalanche blue line, but his performances have still raised questions, especially as Colorado looks to establish a defensive rotation with Josh Manson sidelined by injury.

Although both hosts understand why Jared Bednar has made the defensive decisions he has, they identified one player as a more reliable option: Mike Reilly.

Either way, the team’s problems weren’t limited to Juulsen, as losing individual battles and failing to clear the puck made it hard to get out of the defensive zone.

Bednar will have to find the right combination on the blue line.

What’s Next for the Avalanche?

The Colorado Avalanche’s next game is in December. On Tuesday, December 1, they will face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.

They will then travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on December 3.