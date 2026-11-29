The Colorado Avalanche are back to winning and have extended their streak to four consecutive victories. Jared Bednar’s team defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday.

Following the game, Altitude Sports Radio hosts Alex Rajaniemi and Mark Springer discussed several topics, including TJ Hughes’ situation.

Both hosts agreed they don’t expect the forward’s production to regress and believe he could consistently record between 40 and 50 assists per season.

Here is what Rajaniemi and Springer had to say.

TJ Hughes Gets Strong Endorsement From Avalanche Analysts

Rajaniemi said:

“I don’t think there’s a regression coming. I just think this is kind of who he is i don’t know if he’s got the scoring touch to be like a really big time-earning player. I don’t think he’s a guy that’s going to score 30. Do I think he can rack up 40 to 50 assists in a season? Absolutely.”

Springer added:

“Oh, yeah, his IQ is tremendous, and when you’re playing with the talent around him, you know he’s going to put those goal scorers in advantageous positions. He’s getting better and better. Even if this is his peak, this is a great peak.”

Hughes has played 26 games for Colorado this season, recording three goals and 14 assists for 17 points. He is currently playing under a one-year contract with a $952,500 cap hit.