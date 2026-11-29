The Colorado Avalanche are back to winning and have extended their streak to four consecutive victories. Jared Bednar’s team defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday.

Following the game, Altitude Sports Radio hosts Alex Rajaniemi and Mark Springer discussed several topics, including Bednar’s approach to managing young players.

The hosts compared Bednar’s handling of young talent to Michael Malone’s approach with the Denver Nuggets.

They noted that while both coaches have generally been cautious with prospects and reluctant to rush their development, Bednar has given young players genuine, meaningful opportunities this season.

Here is what Rajaniemi and Springer had to say.

Jared Bednar Gets Strong Endorsement After Giving Young Avalanche Players a Chance

Raj first said:

“What was one of the things that we absolutely had to see Jared Bednar do this year behind the bench? It’s something that he doesn’t really like to do, kind of like coach Michael Malone didn’t with the Nuggets, and that is truly to give young, unproven guys a long leash.”

Springer added:

“TJ (Hughes) seems like he likes it here. Like, he wants to be here. He’s grateful… I mean, they put him on power play in game one.”

Well-deserved credit for Colorado’s coach.