The Colorado Avalanche are back to winning and have extended their streak to four consecutive victories. Jared Bednar’s team defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday.

Following the game, Altitude Sports Radio hosts Alex Rajaniemi and Mark Springer discussed several topics, including the salary situation within the franchise.

In particular, they compared the contracts of role players such as Nick Roy and Jaden Schwartz with Jack Drury’s current deal.

Rajaniemi and Springer used these examples to illustrate how the salary bar has continued to rise across the NHL.

Here is what they had to say.

Avalanche Face Major Contract Question After Jack Drury Comparison

Rajaniemi first said:

“Nick Roy is a middle-six winger/center making three million. Jaden Schwarz has been in the league for like 18 years, and it’s hyperbolic, but you get what I’m saying, and he’s making three and a quarter right now as a middle-six winger. Is three the number? Is two and a half the number? The Logan O’Connor type of thing, or is it higher than that at this point, just 26 games into his career?”

Springer responded: