The Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3, but their performance had problems, especially on defense.

During the DNVR Avalanche Postgame show, AJ Haefele discussed some of Colorado’s defensive mistakes in the second and third periods, noting that the team was fortunate not to pay a higher price.

Although the Avalanche never trailed, their defense raised concerns, especially after Scott Wedgewood avoided giving up a goal on a dangerous rebound opportunity.

AJ Haefele Calls Out Avalanche’s Defensive Performance

Haefele highlighted one particular sequence involving Mason Marchment, who had a great opportunity to tie the game after getting to a rebound in front of the net.

The Sharks forward had an open net in front of him but failed to put the puck on target, giving Wedgewood and Colorado a much-needed break.

Haefele said:

“You gave up a wideopen rebound to Mason Marchment and he just sails it wide… you got lucky.”

It was an opportunity that could have changed the game, especially given Colorado’s defensive struggles in the final two periods.

Colorado has enough offensive talent to score goals against almost any opponent, but giving teams those kinds of opportunities could become a bigger problem against stronger competition.

Wedgewood and the Avalanche were fortunate, but yeah, they will need to play better defensively moving forward.

What’s Next for the Avalanche?

The Colorado Avalanche’s next game is in December. On Tuesday, December 1, they will face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.

They will then travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on December 3.