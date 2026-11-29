The Colorado Avalanche continued their strong run of form with a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, extending their winning streak to four games.

Following the game, DNVR Sports’ Nathan Rudolph and AJ Haefele discussed the win and the team’s overall situation during the latest edition of the DNVR Avalanche Postgame Show.

They also covered Gavin Brindley’s reassignment to the AHL after clearing concussion protocol.

Both hosts were surprised that Brindley was sent down to the Colorado Eagles instead of traveling with the team on its upcoming road trip, especially since Taylor Makar or Adam Beckman could have been reassigned instead.

Rudolph said:

“Gavin Brindley is healthy and reassigned to the Colorado Eagles tonight…”

AJ added:

“In order to be reassigned, he had to have cleared concussion protocol, which means they could have kept him for the road trip over either Makar or Beckman.”

Avalanche Make Major Roster Move That Could Signal Martin Necas Return

That said, both hosts believe the decision could be a positive sign regarding Martin Necas’ potential return.

Rudolph said: