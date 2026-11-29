The Colorado Avalanche continued their strong run of form with a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, extending their winning streak to four games.
Following the game, DNVR Sports’ Nathan Rudolph and AJ Haefele discussed the win and the team’s overall situation during the latest edition of the DNVR Avalanche Postgame Show.
They also covered Gavin Brindley’s reassignment to the AHL after clearing concussion protocol.
Both hosts were surprised that Brindley was sent down to the Colorado Eagles instead of traveling with the team on its upcoming road trip, especially since Taylor Makar or Adam Beckman could have been reassigned instead.
Rudolph said:
“Gavin Brindley is healthy and reassigned to the Colorado Eagles tonight…”
AJ added:
“In order to be reassigned, he had to have cleared concussion protocol, which means they could have kept him for the road trip over either Makar or Beckman.”
Avalanche Make Major Roster Move That Could Signal Martin Necas Return
That said, both hosts believe the decision could be a positive sign regarding Martin Necas’ potential return.
Rudolph said:
“Moving a guy like Brindley off, you don’t really want to keep a Brindley as a 13th forward. You want him playing games, especially coming off an injury. If Necas is good to go on this road trip, it’s a lot easier to put a Taylor Makar as your 13th forward up in the press box, so maybe a good sign for Nas’s thing not being too long of an issue.”
Avalanche Get Major Martin Necas Injury Assessment After Gavin Brindley Move