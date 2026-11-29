The Colorado Avalanche are back to winning and have extended their streak to four consecutive victories. Jared Bednar’s team defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday.

Following the game, Altitude Sports Radio hosts Alex Rajaniemi and Mark Springer discussed several topics, with Nathan MacKinnon’s situation standing out.

According to Rajaniemi and Springer, MacKinnon is no longer a realistic contender for the Rocket Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s leading goal scorer, because of the games he is expected to miss.

However, both believe TJ Hughes could help him generate considerably more scoring opportunities.

Speaking of Hughes, the hosts also began debating whether Colorado should offer him a new contract immediately or wait until the offseason.

Here is what Rajaniemi and Springer had to say.

Colorado Avalanche Urged to Make Major Decision on TJ Hughes

Springer first said:

“Nathan McKinnon’s not going to win another Rocket Richard, obviously, because of all the time he’s going to miss, but Nate’s a great playmaker, and TJ Hughes could set Nathan McKinnon up for a lot of goals.”

Rajaniemi then asked:

“Do you have to sign TJ Hughes right now? Do you have to be in his camp’s ear going, ‘Hey, we want you; we’re going to walk you up to your free agent year. His free-agent year is three seasons away.” “Do you go to TJ Hughes and you go Here’s a three-year deal worth $3 million a year, and we will walk you into free agency, and you can hit free agency as a 28-year-old or do you go in because Colorado has RFA and arbitration rights and you deal with it in the offseason?”

Springer was left speechless and could only respond: “Great question.”