Colorado Avalanche forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Parker Kelly have both been fined for separate incidents during the game between the Avs and the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. The NHL confirmed the news with a statement, noting that each was fined for stick infractions.

Landeskog received a $5,000 fine for cross-checking Mammoth forward Logan Cooley at 15:22 of the first period, which resulted in two minor penalties.

Kelly was fined $3,500 for high-sticking Mammoth forward Michael Carcone at 17:21 of the second period and received one minor penalty.

Both fines go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Landeskog Paid for the Cross Check

The incident led to Landeskog fighting Jack McBain, a fight he lost decisively. Fortunately, the Avalanche captain didn’t sustain any real damage, as most of McBain’s punches either missed or landed on Landeskog’s helmet.

The Landeskog cross-check wasn’t about to go unanswered by the Mammoth, and the fight arguably cost more than the NHL’s fine. Still, fans gave him credit for answering the bell against a much tougher opponent. “You win some, you lose some… give credit where it’s due… he hung in there like a warrior,’ wrote one fan.

Another fan pointed out, “Landeskog has been in several fights in his career where he absolutely feeds it to guys… this was not one of those fights.”

This All Sets Up the Winter Classic Rivalry

The timing of all of this is interesting. The Avalanche will play the Mammoth in the Winter Classic on December 31st, and this only adds to the build-up heading into that game.

The jerseys were just revealed, and the players seem to genuinely not like each other. “It’s just there’s a bit of a rivalry there, right?” Liam O’Brien said. “Two mountain towns, and we got the Winter Classic coming here, so it’s fun to build that.”

“If (tonight’s game) is, that’ll be pretty good, eh,” Tourigny noted. “Honestly, what (do you) want more than that? Great fights, great hits, the body checks were flying, two teams did not like each other, were going at each other, played the right way, played hard, it’s a good night. Good night for hockey.”

“It was a great win,” added goaltender Sebastian Cossa. “I thought the team played really well tonight; we deserved it. Big division rival there, it was good to get away with the two points.”

Landeskog paid for the infraction with his wallet and his face, but you can bet he’ll have retribution on his mind when these two teams meet again on one of the biggest stages the NHL has to offer over the holidays.