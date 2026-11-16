Red Wings Trade Pitch Lands $77 Million, 37-Goal Rangers Wing for Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings finally ended a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they still have the Dylan Larkin problem hanging over their heads.

The disgruntled three-time All-Star remains suspended without pay after he refused to continue taking the ice for Detroit in late October, out of patience at the club’s failure to fulfill his demands for a trade.

But a new trade pitch, published Sunday, would solve the Larkin problem, and also ship out goalie John Gibson for two New York Rangers players. Would it be, at last, the right Larkin deal to make?

The trade proposal created using tools at PuckGM would send Larkin and Gibson from the Detroit Red Wings to the New York Rangers for Pavel Dorofeyev and Joonas Korpisalo.

The swap would add $1.1 million to a Rangers payroll already listed $1.792 million over the cap, and it needs the approval of Larkin, whose 10-team approved list excludes New York.

Larkin, 30, was born in Waterford, Mich., and Detroit drafted him 15th overall in 2014. He owns 276 goals and 367 assists in 808 career games through last season. Detroit stripped him of the captaincy in September and suspended him without pay since Oct. 29 after he refused to play.

Dorofeyev, 26, is a native of Nizhny Tagil, Russia, whom the Vegas Golden Knights drafted 79th overall in 2019. New York acquired him June 26 for the 26th and 92nd picks plus a conditional 2028 first-rounder, then signed him to a seven-year, $77 million contract. Last season he scored 37 goals and tallied 64 points.

Gibson, 33, a Pittsburgh native, was Anaheim’s second-round pick in 2011 and reached Detroit in June 2025 for Petr Mrazek and a fourth-round pick. He is 4-7-1 with a 3.58 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage this season and has a $6.4 million contract through 2026-27.

Korpisalo, 32, was born in Pori, Finland, and the Columbus Blue Jackets took him 62nd overall in 2012. He has logged 334 career NHL games across 11 seasons and carries a $3 million cap hit through 2027-28.

RED WINGS / RANGERS PROPOSED TRADE Team Receives Player Pos Current Team Cap Hit New York Rangers Dylan Larkin C Detroit Red Wings $8.7M John Gibson G Detroit Red Wings $6.4M Detroit Red Wings Pavel Dorofeyev RW New York Rangers $11.0M Joonas Korpisalo G New York Rangers $3.0M

CAP IMPACT Rangers Red Wings Cap Ceiling $104.000M $104.000M Cap Hit $107.257M $76.457M Cap Space -$1.792M $24.810M Retained $0 $0 Dead Cap $735K -$8.700M Trade Change +$1.100M -$1.100M Trade pitch created on PuckGM, not an actual or reported deal. Cap figures are from the PuckGM tool. Korpisalo’s cap hit is listed at $3.0M, which matches what the Rangers carry after Boston retained $1M. Dorofeyev signed a seven-year, $77M deal with the Rangers in June 2026 ($11M AAV).

Dylan Larkin Fit for New York Rangers’ First Line

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan’s top unit is Gabe Perreault, Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafrenière, with J.T. Miller centering a second line that includes Dorofeyev. Larkin, who scored 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games last season, would take the first-line center spot between Lafrenière and Perreault. Zibanejad would slide to the second line, and Miller, who split time between wing and center last season, would move to the wing.

The change targets an offense that finished 23rd in goals per game last season. The goaltending side is less clear. With Igor Shesterkin out for the season, Dylan Garand is 7-7-1 with a 2.37 goals-against average, well ahead of Gibson’s numbers.

Detroit Red Wings and Pavel Dorofeyev’s $11 Million Cap Hit

Detroit would trim $1.1 million from a payroll with $24.81 million in space. But Dorofeyev’s $11 million runs through 2032-33, while Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit runs through 2030-31. That is $77 million over seven seasons instead of roughly $43.5 million over five. When Gibson’s deal expires in June, Detroit would carry $14 million for Dorofeyev and Korpisalo in 2027-28, New York only Larkin’s $8.7 million.

Dorofeyev’s 2025-26 output supported the price, but he has six goals through 21 games, a 23-goal pace over 82. Sullivan has rearranged his lines to “capture Pav’s best game,” as quoted by The Hockey News.

Dorofeyev can live up to the contract if he can score 30 goals or more a season, The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano wrote. His 35- and 37-goal seasons came in a loaded Vegas lineup, Mercogliano added. By that standard, last season matched $11 million and this season does not — yet.

For Detroit, the proposal supplies the NHL-ready help interim general manager Shawn Horcoff wants. Detroit declined Minnesota’s reported offer of Danila Yurov and three first-round picks for that reason, according to Elliotte Friedman. But it also adds $77 million in commitments and depends on Larkin waiving his no-trade clause for a team off his list.

New York comes out ahead on years and dollars, adding a center while shedding two years of term. Detroit gets a player who scored 37 goals last season, a $1.1 million cap savings and a way out of the standoff.

So, who says no?