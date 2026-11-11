Red Wings’ Todd McLellan Pinpoints Offensive Issues in Blues Loss

The Detroit Red Wings have been offensively inept for most of November. Head coach Todd McLellan highlighted the biggest issue.

Per Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, McLellan took a question about “quality chances and zone time” for Detroit. McLellan responded by saying, “Zero in the first period, a little bit better in the second and a lot in the third.”

That pinpoints the entire issue of where the Red Wings currently stand and why they are so inept offensively. Slow starts and a lack of scoring early have crushed Detroit.

Ironically, the Red Wings struck first at 19:47 in the first period when Andrew Copp scored a tip-in goal. The problem? St. Louis limited Detroit’s overall chances, and the Red Wings had just six shots in the first period.

The Blues also limited Detroit to six shots on goal in the second frame. Throughout the first and second periods, St. Louis outshot Detroit 25-12. They led 2-1 after the first two frames, with Pius Suter and Justin Barron getting on the board. Those goals came at the 0:37 and 2:34 marks, meaning Detroit allowed two goals in two minutes.

Detroit finally got moving again in the third period, when they outshot the Blues 20-8. Even half of that productivity in the first two frames could have taken Detroit further.

Slow Starts And A Lack Of Chances Have Plagued Red Wings In November

McLellan also shared what went right for Detroit in the third period that saw Moritz Seider break through and cut the lead to one at 18:46. Jimmy Snuggerud put the Blues up 3-1 earlier at 15:58. McLellan said:

“In the third period, we beat the forecheck, held onto the puck, got an entry established and played in the O-zone for a while. That’s offensive confidence, and you don’t lose it. You maintain it, and we have to get to it and maintain it.”

Detroit would be wise to maintain the confidence they found in the final frame with the Florida Panthers on the schedule next. In even more irony, the Panthers were the last team the Red Wings defeated before this four-game skid that has seen opponents outscore them 13-5.

While injuries have struck Florida, playing offensively inept hockey early will cost the Red Wings. Still, McLellan outlined a winning formula for the Red Wings in that final frame against St. Louis. It’s all about repeating what worked and stealing another game from the Panthers.

Offensive Woes Plagued Detroit Across Losing Streak

When the Red Wings faced the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 3, they didn’t score until Lucas Raymond knocked one in at 10:23 in the second period. By then, Tampa had already taken a three-goal lead.

Two days later, against the Vegas Golden Knights, Anton Johansson put Detroit on the board first. That didn’t occur until 2:02 in the third period, however. The Red Wings later gave up two unanswered goals and lost 2-1.

Then came the shutout loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 7. Two more days off, and the Red Wings clearly didn’t figure out enough to unseat the Blues. Now that McLellan outlined what has been up with the Wings lately, they will have the perfect opponent to fix this against in the Panthers.