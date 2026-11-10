Red Wings Rookie Emerges Among NHL’s Elite in Surprising Category

The Detroit Red Wings needed to add more edge going into 2026-27. One rookie has more than delivered through the first stage of the season.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has been nothing short of a revelation so far in 2026-27. Many will acknowledge his 10 points and three goals in 18 games, but Brandsegg-Nygard’s value has gone even further.

His 79 hits lead the team, and it isn’t even close. Detroit’s second-best hitter, Andreas Englund, has recorded just 47 in 13 games. Keegan Kolesar, who has also played in 18 contests, has 46. So, it shows how much more edge Brandsegg-Nygard has brought to the Red Wings since emerging as a full-time member of the team.

But edgy play and point production are just two sides of a many-sided equation.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Leads NHL Rookies In Three Categories

Caleb Herrera of the Blues team site noted, “Brandsegg-Nygard leads all NHL rookies in assists (7), plus-minus rating (+9) and has the fifth-most hits in the league with 79 in 18 games.”

In short, Brandsegg-Nygard has been making his presence known all over the ice. Add to the fact that he is in his first full season, and fans can wonder what kind of player Brandsegg-Nygard will ultimately become.

For Brandsegg-Nygard, his point production continues to mark an incredible turnaround from his 14-game stint with Detroit last season. But he had always shown flashes of physical play, with 43 hits in those 14 games.

If Brandsegg-Nygard continues on his current pace, he will end the year with 47 points and 14 goals, a plus-44, and 369 hits.

That may or may not be enough to end the year with the Calder Trophy, considering how other rookies fare. Still, Brandsegg-Nygard is on track to be among the NHL’s most complete young forwards in his first full season in the league.

If the Red Wings ultimately turn a corner either in 2026-27 or 2027-28, Brandsegg-Nygard will be a big part of it.

Todd McLellan Explains What Makes Red Wings Rookie Different

Via Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, head coach Todd McLellan said last week:

“I think I called him a bully a couple weeks ago, and that hasn’t changed one bit. We wanted our team to be heavier and harder to play against, a little more physicality in many different ways. And (Brandsegg-Nygård) has brought that day in and day out, over and over again. And when you see repetition from a player over and over again, it’s part of his game. It’s part of who he is.”

Even if Brandsegg-Nygard develops into a 60-70-point player, it would be tough to see him deviating from his physical style. Brandsegg-Nygard is developing into a Brady Tkachuk-type of winger from a physicality standpoint, but without the emotional chaos and fighter’s mentality.

That could make Brandsegg-Nygard even more dangerous than Tkachuk since he does a better job staying out of the penalty box — 12 minutes compared to Tkachuk’s 44 minutes (25 in one game alone) this season.

Brandsegg-Nygard will continue his rookie campaign on Tuesday night when the Red Wings face off with the St. Louis Blues for the second time in 2026-27. They will look to erase that heartbreaking loss to St. Louis from last month.