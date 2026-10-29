Red Wings Make Final Dylan Larkin Decision After Trade Request Drama

The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay Thursday after the center told the club he will not play again until it trades him.

Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff announced the move in a statement hours after the standoff over Larkin’s trade request hit a breaking point.

Here is Horcoff’s full statement…

“Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay. We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization’s long-term goals. I want to thank and commend our coaches and players for their continued focus, and being committed to competing every day.”

Dylan Larkin Suspension Follows Trade Standoff

Coach Todd McLellan announced after Thursday’s morning skate that Larkin would sit out against the Chicago Blackhawks. Larkin took a maintenance day Wednesday and did not practice.

Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson of CAA, then released a statement.

“Dylan’s had enough of the situation. We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process,” Brisson said, as quoted by TSN‘s Pierre LeBrun.

Larkin’s camp told Detroit Wednesday night, and again Thursday morning, that he had given the organization ample time since his request and would stay out indefinitely to force a deal, according to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman.

A suspension costs Larkin roughly $41,237.11 per day, according to TSN. The Minnesota Wild are among the aggressive pursuers, but no deal has come through yet.

Larkin asked out after the 2025-26 season. Then-general manager Steve Yzerman confirmed the request in early June and said Brisson had supplied a short list of acceptable teams.

The Wild, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights topped the original list, which later grew to a 10-team list that adds the Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche.

Detroit stripped Larkin of the captaincy Sept. 11, ending a run that began Jan. 13, 2021. The club named Horcoff interim general manager Sept. 15 with full authority over trades.

Larkin has five seasons left on an eight-year, $69.6 million contract signed March 1, 2023. It carries an $8.7 million average annual value and a full no-trade clause.

Larkin’s Red Wings Season and Career Numbers

Larkin has two goals, four assists in 10 games this season, with a plus-3 rating and 32 shots, averaging 21:41 of ice time.

He missed the preseason and the first two games with an upper-body injury from off-ice training, then scored in his season debut Oct. 6, a 5-3 win over Ottawa. Fans booed him in pregame introductions, but some of that turned to cheers that night.

Born July 30, 1996, in Waterford, Michigan, Larkin went 15th overall in 2014 after a 47-point freshman season at Michigan. He debuted in 2015-16 and has never played for another professional club.

His career line stands at 818 games, 278 goals, 649 points, with 371 assists and 503 penalty minutes. He posted his fifth straight 30-goal season in 2025-26, setting a career high with 34. His 79 points in 2022-23 remain a career best.

The first Michigan-born captain in franchise history, Larkin is a three-time NHL All-Star who won Olympic gold with Team USA at the 2026 Games.