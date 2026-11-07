Red Wings Trade Pitch Sends Simon Edvinsson to Bruins For Lohrei-Led Haul

The Detroit Red Wings have their hands full trying to trade Dylan Larkin, but they have another problem in holdout defenseman Simon Edvinsson who hasn’t played at all this season or even rejoined the team. But a new trade pitch aimed at the Red Wings and Bruins published on Friday proposes to solve the Edvinsson problem with a Boston defenseman — and two high draft picks.

With the Dec. 1 signing deadline approaching, the proposal asks whether moving the unsigned restricted free agent ends Detroit’s standoff more efficiently than waiting.

The trade pitch, laid out in a proposal on PuckPedia’s PuckGM simulator, sends Edvinsson to Boston for 25-year-old defenseman Mason Lohrei, along with a 2027 first-round pick that originated with Toronto and a 2028 Bruins second-round pick. Detroit holds about $22.7 million in cap space after absorbing Lohrei’s $3.2 million cap hit, while Boston holds roughly $6.4 million.

Edvinsson, 23, is a 6-foot-6 left-shot defenseman from Onsala, Sweden. Detroit drafted him sixth overall in 2021 out of Frölunda HC. He has 19 goals, 41 assists in 175 games and last season recorded 94 hits and 148 blocked shots over 72 games. He attended training camp without a contract, then went home to Sweden when talks stalled, according to Audacy‘s Will Burchfield.

Lohrei, 25, is a 6-foot-5 left-shot defenseman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, selected 58th overall in the 2020 draft by Boston. He led Bruins defensemen with 33 points in 2024-25, then posted seven goals, 19 assists in 73 games last season. His two-year, $6.4 million contract extension expires after this season, when he becomes a restricted free agent.

Boston Bruins Gain Simon Edvinsson on Defense

Boston was among the clubs that “took a long look at Edvinsson,” Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman said Nov. 2, as quoted by The Hockey News. Friedman noted that the chatter around the Bruins has cooled. But Boston, 11-4-1 and atop the Atlantic Division as of Nov. 2, could use a boost on the left side of its top four.

Edvinsson, who averaged 22:21 per game last season, would be a legitimate No. 2 defenseman behind Charlie McAvoy and could replace 32-year-old Hampus Lindholm as the anchor of a second pairing, according to Boston.com‘s Conor Ryan. Last season’s production was close, with 25 points for Edvinsson in 72 games, 26 for Lohrei in 73.

Would he sign? Edvinsson feels “the most logical option for him is probably a trade,” TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said Oct. 21, adding that up to 10 teams, Boston among them, are talking with Detroit. The money is the obstacle. Detroit’s latest reported offer was about $8.5 million over six years, and Vancouver’s Zeev Buium signed for $9.38 million per year after one NHL season, according to Audacy. Shedding Lohrei’s $3.2 million would leave Boston little room beyond that.

Detroit Red Wings Weigh Mason Lohrei, Picks for Simon Edvinsson

Detroit still wants to keep him. “I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Oct. 14, as quoted by Audacy. Though Friedman reported Oct. 4 that Edvinsson “prefers a trade from the Red Wings,” according to The Hockey News. Friedman also reported that the Red Wings were reluctant to give him term.

A deal would end the holdout by moving it, not by keeping the player. The cost is the variable. Calgary gave up two future first-round picks for Simon Nemec, while this package returns one first, one second and Lohrei.

Lohrei had 16 power-play points in 2024-25, second among active Bruins skaters. Detroit can absorb his salary, holding the most available cap space in the NHL in August. He fills a roster spot for a club trying to end a 10-year playoff drought, while the picks serve the long term.

Boston gets the higher-minute defenseman. Detroit gets draft capital and cap flexibility. Whether either matters depends on whether Edvinsson signs by Dec. 1.