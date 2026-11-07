Red Wings Trade Pitch Deals Larkin for 4-Part Package Including $25M Center

The Detroit Red Wings have been holding firm on trading Dylan Larkin, but that could change soon.

Larkin has a 10-team trade list, and Heavy.com has a trade pitch that deals him to a division rival in a massive five-part package that makes sense for both sides.

Larkin requested a trade this offseason, and after still not being dealt, he has now held out.

Red Wings Trade Pitch Deals Larkin to Capitals

The Red Wings have been looking to get NHL talent back for Larkin, and Heavy.com has a trade pitch with division rival Washington Capitals that makes sense.

Red Wings acquire:

Dylan Strome

Ivan Miroshnichenko

2027 first-round pick

2027 third-round pick (Anaheim)

Captials acquire:

If Detroit wants to get players to help them win right now, Strome and Miroshnichenko check that box. The Red Wings also get a first-round and a third-round pick that they can use to flip to acquire other NHL players if they want.

Strome is in the fourth year of his five-year, $25 million deal. He can be a solid second-line center in Detroit and add some secondary scoring. Strome has recorded 3 goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 14 games. He also played junior hockey with Alex DeBrincat, so perhaps they can rekindle their chemistry and play on the same line. They also played together with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Miroshnichenko, meanwhile, has requested a trade and could be a middle-six forward for the Red Wings. The Russian is just 22 years old and hasn’t had much of a chance to play in the NHL, but with Detroit he could get some playing time. He’s appeared in 55 career games, recording 6 goals and 8 assists for 14 points.

Washington, meanwhile, would acquire Larkin, who is an upgrade over Strome. Miroshnichenko wants out, and the Capitals are in win-now mode, so dealing him and the picks should be something they look to do. Larkin is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $69.6 million deal.

Larkin Won’t Expand Trade List

Although Larkin expanded his trade list from three teams to 10, Detroit wants him to expand that further.

The likes of the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins have shown interest in him. Yet, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of TSN revealed Larkin won’t expand his list.

“Here’s where I’d say the situation is at right now – it’s a bit of a game of poker in that the Red Wings have told Larkin’s camp they feel like they’ve exhausted every option here with these 10 teams on his list,” LeBrun explained on Insider Trading. “They’re just not there with a trade that makes sense for them.

“But they would like to go deeper in talks with six to eight other teams outside his list, where the Red Wings believe there’s more fertile ground to find the kind of package they need.

Larkin has spent his entire NHL career with his hometown Red Wings.