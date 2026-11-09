Red Wings Trade Pitch Lands $50 Million Defenseman in 7-Man Simon Edvinsson Swap

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost three in a row and four of their last five, and would probably benefit from getting out from under the burden former captain Dylan Larkin — suspended for his refusal to play as he waits to be traded — and 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is holding out in a contract dispute.

A new trade pitch published Sunday by the roster-building site PuckGM would solve half of Detroit’s problems. The new proposal would send Edvinsson, Detroit’s unsigned restricted free agent defenseman, to the New York Islanders for injured blueliner Alexander Romanov and three prospects. Two other Red Wings would also end up on Long Island.

The pitched trade would also ship winger Dylan James and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to New York. Detroit adds Romanov, Islanders first-round pick Malte Gustafsson, center Calum Ritchie and winger Cole Eiserman.

Simon Edvinsson’s Fit With the New York Islanders

Edvinsson, a 6-foot-6 left-shot defenseman from Onsala, Sweden, went sixth overall in the 2021 draft. The 23-year-old posted nine goals, 16 assists in 72 games last season and averages 21:10 of ice time for his career.

He is seeking a maximum seven-year contract worth $9 million to $11 million annually, according to insider David Pagnotta. The figure dwarfs the cap hit of just $894,167 his entry-level contract carried. He also “prefers a trade from the Red Wings,” Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman reported.

Would he sign in New York? Nothing in the reporting ties Edvinsson to the Islanders, and Detroit is fielding interest from as many as ten teams. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has made re-signing him the priority, according to TSN. Edvinsson also passed on offer sheets this summer.

The Islanders have a vacancy on the blue line. Romanov held a top-four role alongside Ryan Pulock until a torn right ACL left him out six to eight months. Edvinsson could take that spot or pair with Matthew Schaefer, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

At 23, Edvinsson is three years younger than Romanov, who played only three games this season. Edvinsson also played 72 games last season, while Romanov lost most of last season to a shoulder injury and now faces knee surgery recovery.

Alexander Romanov’s Role for the Detroit Red Wings

Romanov, a Moscow native, was drafted 38th overall in 2018 by Montreal, then went to the Islanders for the 13th pick in 2022. He signed an eight-year, $50 million extension carrying a $6.25 million cap hit through 2032-33. He had 17 goals and 83 points in 354 games at that point, plus 165 blocks and 147 hits in 2024-25.

Detroit would carry that contract while Romanov rehabs, and the return skews young. Gustafsson, 18, had three assists in 27 SHL games and will remain in Sweden this season. Ritchie went 27th overall in the 2023 draft, and Eiserman, the 20th pick in 2024, scored 25 goals as a Boston University freshman.

Going the other way, James scored 21 goals in 40 games for North Dakota last season, and Bernard-Docker, 26th overall in 2018, has played 207 NHL games.

Detroit prefers a promising young NHL center in return, according to Sportsnet‘s Ryan Dixon. Ritchie, the closest match, has about 80 NHL games.

Financially, the Islanders swap Romanov’s $6.25 million for a contract in the expected $9 million range. Detroit avoids that raise but adds Romanov and three entry-level deals near $1 million each.

New York gets the higher-impact player, provided he signs. Detroit gets depth and prospects without the contract risk, in a package that looks ahead more than it helps this season.

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