Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Trade Saga Gets New Timeline From NHL Insider

The Detroit Red Wings have been unable to find a resolution to the ongoing Dylan Larkin trade saga, but one NHL insider believes a significant development could be coming before the end of November.

Larkin’s situation has grown increasingly contentious since the former captain requested a trade over the offseason. Detroit suspended the veteran center without pay on October 29 after he informed the organization that he would no longer play for the team.

Now, NHL insider David Pagnotta has identified Thanksgiving as a potential turning point in the standoff.

During the November 4 episode of Daily Faceoff LIVE, Pagnotta explained that he had been given a timeframe of U.S. Thanksgiving, November 26, for either Larkin or the Red Wings to begin softening their position.

“I was given this until U.S. Thanksgiving before somebody budges, be it [Larkin] or the Wings’ side,” Pagnotta said during the discussion.

The insider stressed that neither party has shown much willingness to compromise, leaving interested teams waiting for a breakthrough.

Dylan Larkin Trade Standoff Could Reach Turning Point by Thanksgiving

Pagnotta’s timeline is particularly notable because Detroit has shown little urgency to move its former captain despite his refusal to play.

The insider said he previously anticipated some movement around this point in November, but those expectations have yet to materialize. Instead, Larkin’s representatives appear to be taking an even firmer stance.

“My timeline is – this goes to Thanksgiving. I’d be a little bit surprised if it goes that long, but I think that’s the point where one side’s going to start to budge,” Pagnotta said.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Larkin will be traded by November 26. Rather, the date represents a possible opportunity for negotiations to move forward.

One of the primary obstacles remains Larkin’s no-trade protection. The 30-year-old has expanded his approved destinations to 10 teams, but according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Detroit believes a broader market would improve its chances of securing an acceptable return.

The Red Wings believe they have exhausted their options with Larkin’s existing list and would like to explore additional destinations.

For now, the standoff continues.

Red Wings Face Difficult Decision as Larkin Refuses to Budge

Detroit’s reluctance to accept an unfavorable deal is understandable given Larkin’s production and contract.

Larkin is a six-time 30-goal scorer carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit on an eight-year contract.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has made it clear that Detroit wants a return capable of helping the franchise rather than simply ending an uncomfortable situation.

“I’m prepared to wait as long as necessary to make sure that the return that we get is something that is good for the Red Wings overall,” Horcoff told reporters.

Pagnotta also discussed how Detroit’s separate contract impasse with defenseman Simon Edvinsson could complicate matters. Edvinsson faces a December 1 signing deadline to remain eligible to play this NHL season, creating another significant issue for the front office.

The Red Wings are in a stalemate with Larkin. With the team struggling so far in 2026, sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, they could use some clarity on their immediate and long-term future.

According to Pagnotta, a breakthrough in negotiations could be coming in the next few weeks, though nothing is guaranteed.