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Former Detroit Red Wings Forward Suddenly Signs PTO With New Team

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 27: Robby Fabbri #14 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on February 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are currently last in the Atlantic Division standings with a 7-7-3 record.

They have also lost each of their last two games. With this, Detroit needs to heat back up if they hope to catch up to their division rivals in the Atlantic.

Now, as the Red Wings are going through their rough patch, one of their former players has landed a PTO with another team.

Former Detroit Red Wings Forward Lands PTO With New Team

After hitting the free agent market over four months ago, former Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri is now a step closer to earning a contract for the season.

The AHL’s Hamilton Hammers have announced that they have signed Fabbri to a professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

“A Stanley Cup champion is Hammers bound! The Mississauga native brings 463 games and 11 seasons of NHL experience to Hamilton Welcome to the Hammer, Robby!” the Hammers announced on X.

Fabbri landing this PTO with Hamilton comes after he posted two goals and five points in 21 NHL games split between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild last year.

Fabbri also posted one goal and one assist in three AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers in 2025-26.

Looking Back at Fabbri’s Tenure With the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 16: Robby Fabbri #14 of the Detroit Red Wings reacts following an injury during the third period at the Wells Fargo Center on December 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri from the Blues during the 2019-20 season in exchange for Jacob de la Rose.

From there, Fabbri spent five seasons with Detroit from 2019-20 to 2023-24. In 234 games with Detroit over that span, he posted 66 goals, 61 assists, and 127 points.

Injury trouble was a common theme for Fabbri during his Red Wings tenure. He appeared in less than 70 games during each of his seasons with Detroit.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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