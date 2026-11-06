Former Detroit Red Wings Forward Suddenly Signs PTO With New Team

The Detroit Red Wings are currently last in the Atlantic Division standings with a 7-7-3 record.

They have also lost each of their last two games. With this, Detroit needs to heat back up if they hope to catch up to their division rivals in the Atlantic.

Now, as the Red Wings are going through their rough patch, one of their former players has landed a PTO with another team.

Former Detroit Red Wings Forward Lands PTO With New Team

After hitting the free agent market over four months ago, former Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri is now a step closer to earning a contract for the season.

The AHL’s Hamilton Hammers have announced that they have signed Fabbri to a professional tryout (PTO) agreement.

“A Stanley Cup champion is Hammers bound! The Mississauga native brings 463 games and 11 seasons of NHL experience to Hamilton Welcome to the Hammer, Robby!” the Hammers announced on X.

A Stanley Cup champion is Hammers bound! 🏆 The Mississauga native brings 463 games and 11 seasons of NHL experience to Hamilton Welcome to the Hammer, Robby! 🔨 Read More: https://t.co/11WlTmDTJj https://t.co/eywD4KW6n8 — Hamilton Hammers (@hammersahl) November 6, 2026

Fabbri landing this PTO with Hamilton comes after he posted two goals and five points in 21 NHL games split between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild last year.

Fabbri also posted one goal and one assist in three AHL games for the Charlotte Checkers in 2025-26.

Looking Back at Fabbri’s Tenure With the Red Wings

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri from the Blues during the 2019-20 season in exchange for Jacob de la Rose.

From there, Fabbri spent five seasons with Detroit from 2019-20 to 2023-24. In 234 games with Detroit over that span, he posted 66 goals, 61 assists, and 127 points.

Injury trouble was a common theme for Fabbri during his Red Wings tenure. He appeared in less than 70 games during each of his seasons with Detroit.