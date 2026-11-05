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Former Detroit Red Wings 38-Year-Old Goalie Suddenly Hits Waivers

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Detroit Red Wings v Carolina Hurricanes
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RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 28: James Reimer #47 of the Detroit Red Wings reacts during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on March 28, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are having mixed results early on this season.

At the time of this writing, the Red Wings have a 7-6-3 record and are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings. They have won six out of their last 10 games, though.

Now, as the Red Wings are having an up-and-down start to the season, one of their former goalies has hit the waiver wire.

Former Detroit Red Wings Goalie Placed on Waivers

Columbus Blue Jackets v Detroit Red Wings
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 19: James Reimer #47 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on March 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to the Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno, former Red Wings goalie James Reimer has been placed on waivers by the New York Rangers.

Reimer being placed on waivers comes a little over a week after he had a brutal debut for the Rangers. On Oct. 26 against the Los Angeles Kings, the 38-year-old goalie allowed three goals on just eight shots during the first period. The Rangers also pulled him from the game.

Now, with Thursday’s news, Reimer is available for the taking. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, New York will be able to assign him to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

Looking Back at Reimer’s Time With the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings v Dallas Stars
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 11: James Reimer #47 of the Detroit Red Wings watches as a loose puck bounces behind his net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on December 11, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Reimer signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Red Wings in free agency during the 2023 NHL offseason.

Reimer posted an 11-8-2 record, a .904 save percentage, a 3.11 goals-against average, and two shutouts in 25 games for Detroit in 2023-24. Overall, he was a decent backup for Detroit.

This would be Reimer’s lone season with Detroit, though. This is because he signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2024 NHL offseason.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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