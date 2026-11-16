Red Wings’ Troubling 21-Game Statistic Exposes Major Problem

The Detroit Red Wings are in outer orbit through the first quarter of the season. One reason? Their inability to win when the stakes rise.

Detroit has a lot of ground to make up if they plan on contending over the second and third quarters of the 2026-27 season. At 8-10-3, they have 19 points and are ahead of only the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic.

Detroit has had its issues, or else they wouldn’t be looking up at most of the Eastern Conference. But the Red Wings also dug themselves into this hole because they can’t consistently finish off one-goal games.

Through 21 contests, they have lost eight games by one. They are 3-5-3 overall in games decided by one goal. At Detroit’s current pace, they will finish 12-20-12 in one-goal games. That won’t be enough to break the playoff drought.

With the way things are currently trending, Detroit may find itself playing in one-goal contests in over half of its 84-game slate. If that trend continues into the second quarter of 2026-27, the Red Wings must find a way to reverse that 3-5-3 record.

Red Wings Have Struggled To Win Close Games

Detroit’s record isn’t pretty in any way you look at it. But they are at least a .500 team in games decided by two or more goals, where they are 5-5-0.

Detroit may be getting blown out in a few of those multi-goal games. That said, they have a better chance to win when a game is destined to be decided by two or more goals.

Still, unless Detroit starts finding ways to get the best of opponents early and refuses to let them claw back into games, they must find ways to win those one-goal outings.

Unfortunately for Detroit, there is no trend in terms of final scores. In two of the five one-goal games they lost in regulation, the Red Wings scored four times. Tack on their 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13, and they have lost three one-goal games when scoring at least four goals.

Opponents limited Detroit to two goals or fewer in four of those losses. They scored three times in their other loss — a 4-3 shootout on Oct. 20 against the Seattle Kraken.

Detroit Must Find Ways To Turn Close Losses Into Wins

One way to turn close losses into wins could be to roll with the hot hand at goaltender. Daniil Tarasov would have won Detroit its fourth one-goal game of the year on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored an empty-netter.

That’s fine, and Brandsegg-Nygard did what any logical player would do. Still, Tarasov has given Detroit more than a better chance to win. He is 3-3-2 following Saturday night’s shutout, his second of the year. Tarasov also has a 1.84 GAA and a .931 save percentage.

Tarasov has yet to allow over three goals in regulation or in overtime during his four starts in one-goal games. By allowing so few goals in close outings, it gives Detroit another reason to roll with Tarasov over Gibson for most of the starts. That should be an interesting development in the second quarter of 2026-27.