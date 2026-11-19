Los Angeles Kings captain Drew Doughty, the team’s longest-serving player, shared his latest update on contract extension talks.

The 36-year-old Doughty is in the final season of his contract, which pays him $11 million this season. He hopes to re-sign with the Kings and finish his Hockey Hall of Fame career with the only NHL team that he’s ever known.

But he still hasn’t signed an extension, though he remains confident it will eventually get done.

Drew Doughty Says No Contract Extension Done Yet

Speaking to NHL.com, Doughty said that he still hasn’t agreed with the Kings on a contract extension despite it being publicly known that he wants one.

“I’m still confident we are going to get a deal done. I don’t want to go anywhere, they know that. I don’t think they want me to go anywhere,” Doughty said.

“It doesn’t bother me. I haven’t thought about it at all. It (stinks) if you get injured or something, you start thinking, like the other day I blocked a shot and I thought ‘Oh, this isn’t good for my next contract’ but I don’t think about it. I don’t care.”

Drew Doughty Still Motivated Deep in NHL Career

Although Doughty has already accomplished so much in his hockey career, including winning two Stanley Cups with the Kings and the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, he is still motivated to do more, including winning a third Stanley Cup ring.

“The Stanley Cup, that’s what motivates me. I love being around my teammates. When I retire, I’ll be crying like a baby, I’ll tell you that much. I just love the game of hockey. I love the families that we create in hockey, and I love the competition the most. And to try to get a Cup,” Doughty said.

As for any talks of retirement, Doughty laughed those off, saying that as long as he can skate, he will play hockey, preferably for the Kings.

“I’ve just got to stay healthy. The want to do it hasn’t dropped, so, until I lose that, I’m not going to retire,” Doughty said.