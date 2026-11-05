LA Kings Could Be Preparing for a Nikita Kucherov Pursuit

The LA Kings may have already started laying the groundwork for a potential run at Nikita Kucherov.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Los Angeles is one of the teams that could make a serious push for the Tampa Bay Lightning superstar, particularly once the free-agent market opens next summer.

“They have ample cap room next summer, and 100 percent they have already talked about it. They would be all over it if possible.”

That is a pretty telling assessment. The LA Kings aren’t simply a team that could use another elite forward. They appear to be thinking about how Kucherov might fit into their plans, and they have the financial flexibility to make a compelling offer.

A trade is certainly worth discussing, especially with Kucherov having reportedly requested a move out of Tampa Bay. But given the Lightning’s reluctance to move him and the significant return they would likely demand, free agency looks like the more realistic path for Los Angeles.

And the Kings may have a couple of reasons to make that opportunity count.

Kucherov Could Give Artemi Panarin the Superstar Running Mate He Needs

One potential selling point for the LA Kings is the possibility of pairing Kucherov with Artemi Panarin.

The two Russian stars have already been connected in speculation surrounding Los Angeles, and it’s not difficult to understand the appeal. Panarin remains an elite offensive playmaker, while Kucherov is one of the most dangerous scoring threats in the NHL. Putting them together would give the Kings a formidable offensive combination.

More importantly, it would address a need that has followed Los Angeles for some time. The Kings have had capable forwards and a competitive roster, but adding another player who can consistently create offense at an elite level would change the ceiling of this group.

Kucherov would also have no shortage of options when it comes to finding chemistry. Panarin could help ease his transition, while the opportunity to play alongside other talented forwards would make Los Angeles an attractive destination.

Of course, there is a significant financial commitment involved. Kucherov is reportedly seeking a contract worth at least $20 million annually, which means the LA Kings would have to make sure the rest of their roster remains balanced. But with the cap room LeBrun highlighted, they are in a position to explore that possibility.

LA Kings Could Use Kucherov to Stay Competitive After Kopitar

There is also a bigger organizational reason for Los Angeles to pursue Kucherov.

The LA Kings want to remain competitive, and the transition beyond Anze Kopitar’s era is going to be a defining moment for the franchise. Replacing a player who has been the face of the organization for so long is no easy task, particularly if the goal is to avoid slipping out of the playoff picture.

That is where Kucherov could make a major difference.

The Kings have young talent they can continue building around, but prospects and developing players don’t always translate into immediate results. Kucherov would give them an established superstar capable of carrying an offense while the next generation of players takes on larger roles.

It would also send a clear message that Los Angeles has no intention of rebuilding or taking a step backward. Rather than waiting for its young core to mature before making another push, the LA Kings could accelerate that process by bringing in one of the NHL’s most productive forwards.

The challenge, naturally, will be the price. A contract in the range Kucherov reportedly wants would put considerable pressure on the Kings’ cap structure. But if the alternative is watching the roster gradually lose ground as Kopitar’s career winds down, taking a major swing may be exactly what the organization needs.

A trade would require Tampa Bay’s cooperation and a package that satisfies Julien BriseBois. Free agency gives Los Angeles more control over the process. And if LeBrun’s comments are any indication, the Kings are already thinking about what that opportunity could look like.