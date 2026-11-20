Los Angeles Kings captain Drew Doughty wants to finish his NHL career with the only franchise he’s ever known.

And now, he’s revealed what it might cost to keep him.

The 36-year-old defenseman, who is playing out the final season of his eight-year, $88 million contract, suggested he would be willing to take a significant pay cut to remain in Los Angeles.

Drew Doughty Reveals Desired Salary to Remain with Kings

In a November 20 interview with Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, Doughty made it clear that remaining with the Kings is his top priority.

“I only want to wear one sweater,” Doughty said, adding that he intends to live in Los Angeles even after his playing career ends.

The veteran defenseman then floated an annual salary range of $4 million to $6 million, suggesting that would represent a bargain for the Kings considering his continued workload.

That would be a substantial reduction from the $11 million annual cap hit on his current contract.

Despite being 36, Doughty remains a major part of the Kings’ defensive corps. He is averaging 21:46 of ice time this season and has contributed nine points while handling difficult defensive assignments.

Doughty was named Los Angeles’ captain in September following Anze Kopitar’s retirement, further cementing his importance to the franchise.

However, the Kings have opted to take a wait-and-see approach to extension negotiations, leaving Doughty’s future unresolved.

Kings Captain Addresses Trade Rumors, Future in Los Angeles

While Doughty has made his preference clear, he also acknowledged that a potential trade could present a difficult decision if the Kings fall out of playoff contention.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion told Sportsnet that family considerations made him reluctant to leave Los Angeles when trade discussions surfaced last season.

Still, his desire to compete for another championship could complicate matters if the Kings struggle.

Doughty has also hired prominent NHL agent Pat Brisson to represent him in negotiations, a notable change after negotiating his previous contract himself.

The defenceman said he wanted someone representing his interests as he approaches what could be his final NHL contract.

Another factor is his health. Doughty revealed that he underwent an additional procedure on his troublesome foot over the summer after struggling with the effects of a previous ankle injury.

He believes those issues are now behind him, allowing him to return to his usual level of play.

For the Kings, the decision could ultimately come down to whether they believe Doughty can maintain that level of performance beyond this season.

While his offensive game has dipped, Doughty’s underlying metrics show that he’s still a reliable top pairing defenceman. He’s managed a Defensive Net Rating of +0.7, ranking in the 74th percentile among NHLers. Doughty has managed that despite battling the opposition’s top lines on a nightly basis.

With their captain publicly identifying a potential price tag, Los Angeles now has a clearer picture of what keeping its longtime franchise cornerstone might require.