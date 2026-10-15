LA Kings Part of New Connor Hellebuyck Trade Update

Connor Hellebuyck is still available.

And as long as the Winnipeg Jets have yet to trade their star goalie, there’s going to be intrigue surrounding what his eventual destination might be.

This week, that brought one analyst to the Los Angeles Kings.

Sportsnet’s Jeff Hamilton referenced the Kings in a new article about Hellebuyck’s trade outlook on Wednesday.

“That slow-start phenomenon extends well beyond the current front-runners, creating a desperation market of teams suddenly window-shopping for an upgrade,” Hamilton writes. “The Utah Mammoth and San Jose Sharks fit the bill. So do the L.A. Kings, who have recently entered the mix after getting underwhelming results from the tandem of Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg.”

He’s got a point that it sure looks right now like the Kings could use another goalie.

But could it be Hellebuyck? A Vezina winner and gold medalist, Hellebuyck wants out of Winnipeg, but that has been true for months.

It sure seems like the Jets haven’t gotten an offer close to what they’re seeking.