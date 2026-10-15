LA Kings Part of New Connor Hellebuyck Trade Update

Connor Hellebuyck is still available.
And as long as the Winnipeg Jets have yet to trade their star goalie, there’s going to be intrigue surrounding what his eventual destination might be.
This week, that brought one analyst to the Los Angeles Kings.
Hellebuyck to the Kings?
Sportsnet’s Jeff Hamilton referenced the Kings in a new article about Hellebuyck’s trade outlook on Wednesday.
“That slow-start phenomenon extends well beyond the current front-runners, creating a desperation market of teams suddenly window-shopping for an upgrade,” Hamilton writes. “The Utah Mammoth and San Jose Sharks fit the bill. So do the L.A. Kings, who have recently entered the mix after getting underwhelming results from the tandem of Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg.”
He’s got a point that it sure looks right now like the Kings could use another goalie.
But could it be Hellebuyck? A Vezina winner and gold medalist, Hellebuyck wants out of Winnipeg, but that has been true for months.
It sure seems like the Jets haven’t gotten an offer close to what they’re seeking.
“It starts with acknowledging who holds the cards,” Hamilton writes. “The 33-year-old has five more years on his contract at an $8.5-million cap hit — and a full no-move clause. Combine that with the reality of the NHL goalie market favouring buyers, even for the best netminders in the world. Then add in the Jets front office operating in compete-now mode that requires a premium return, and suddenly, a simple hockey trade seems anything but. Further complicating matters, there is no public list of approved destinations. What we do know is the Michigan native prefers a playoff-bound team that, most importantly, is based in the U.S.”
There have been veterans in the past who have come to Los Angeles to try and put together winning seasons in Hollywood.
Hellebuyck, as the starting goalie on the 2026 Winter Olympic gold medalists, would surely attract some attention with the Kings.
But given that Hellebuyck hasn’t moved yet, and the Jets seem content to play games without him, this seems to be in a holding pattern.
Still, it’s notable that the Kings are now in the mix.
Recent Kings Precedent
The Kings’ trade for Artemi Panarin just last year from the New York Rangers showed they aren’t afraid to get involved.
L.A. is a busy market, but the Kings traded for a goal-scoring forward to improve their roster when Panarin no longer was going to remain in New York.
They could do the same with a star goalie. Hellebuyck would look good in Los Angeles, if the Kings can finally be the team to break down the Jets’ defenses and get a deal done.
LA Kings Part of New Connor Hellebuyck Trade Update