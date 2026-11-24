The Los Angeles Kings took down the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night to cap off their successful road trip and spoil newly acquired Dylan Larkin’s debut with the team.

The Kings defeated the Canadiens 2-1 in a matchup they entered as underdogs, capping their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

Advancing to 8-12-2 on the year, the Kings’ three wins in their last four games have greatly helped get the team back on track in the wide-open Pacific Division.

Spoiling Dylan Larkin’s debut was the cherry on top for Los Angeles, as he took over NHL news yesterday following a blockbuster trade from Detroit.

Monday Night’s Victory

In Monday’s victory, the Kings scored twice and received plenty of help from their goalie, Darcy Kuemper.

Getting outshot 22-30 by the Canadiens, the Kings made the most of their opportunities and stood tall defensively to nearly earn a shutout.

The Kings opened up the scoring in the first period with a beautiful Alex Laferriere power-play goal assisted by Quinton Byfield and Artemi Panarin.

Montreal would equalize midway through the second period on a goal assisted by Larkin in his debut, before the Kings scored the eventual game-winning goal seven minutes later.

The go-ahead goal came from veteran left winger Trevor Moore, who tallied his fourth goal of the year on a breakaway wrist shot.

In a scoreless third period, the Kings would rely on their player of the game, 36-year-old goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who saved 29 of 30 shots faced.

Kuemper now holds a 7-5-1 record on the season, providing the Kings with some solid outings.

A Successful Road Trip for Los Angeles

The win against the Canadiens capped a four-game road trip for Los Angeles, where they went 3-1.

The Kings started the season on a six-game losing streak and have since been working their way back toward a winning record.

Picking up some major victories on the road, Los Angeles will return home Friday to take on the Ducks and continue its climb back.

Luckily for Los Angeles, the Pacific Division has remained top-heavy, with Edmonton and Vegas among the best teams in the Western Conference, along with a bunch of middle-of-the-pack teams.

The Kings sit just below the Flames, Sharks, Ducks, and Kraken, all teams that are struggling to find their identity early in the season.

This means that despite an 8-12-2 record, the Kings sit just six points back of a playoff spot in their division, with three games in hand on the Sharks, who currently hold the spot.

Still with time to figure out their rotations and strengths, the Kings’ road trip provided the perfect stretch for the team to continue turning things around heading into December.

With four days off until their next matchup, the Kings will return home, reflect on what they did well during the trip, and look to capitalize on it in future outings.