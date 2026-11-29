The Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames could be linked in a trade involving Flames stay-at-home defenceman Zach Whitecloud, according to a report from Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff.

The Wild are suddenly winless in three and 1-2-2 without Quinn Hughes in the lineup. They’ve given themselves plenty of cushion to lose a few, but the team might want to stop the bleeding if the losses keep piling up.

Zach Whitecloud: A Fit for the Wild?

Wild sources said the team is considering an upgrade on, or a safety-net option behind, Zach Bogosian on the third pair. Whitecloud was cited as an example of the type of player who would make sense.

As cited by NHLTradeRumors.com, Di Marco explains:

“On the back end, while they love their defense when healthy, Wild sources told DFO that the team is looking to potentially make an upgrade on (or acquire a safety-net option to back up) defenseman Zach Bogosian for the third pair. Zach Whitecloud was an example used as the type of player that would make sense for the Wild.”

The 30-year-old has six points in 28 games this season while averaging just over 21 minutes a night, including 3:14 on the penalty kill. He has 44 hits and 50 blocked shots. Whitecloud is signed through next season at $2.75 million AAV and has no trade protection, which should make him easy to move.

Whitecloud Hasn’t Been Linked to the Wild in the Past

This is the first report connecting Whitecloud to Minnesota. He’s been linked in other trade rumors — like ones to Toronto –, but this is the first time the Wild have been thrown into the mix.

At the same time, Calgary’s trade talks have cooled considerably as the team plays above expectations, leaving GM Craig Conroy in an interesting spot as the rebuild continues. They sit outside the playoffs, but at 11-15-2, they aren’t technically out of it.

Minnesota has mostly been linked to forwards. GM Bill Guerin reportedly pursued Dylan Larkin before that deal fell through and the forward went to the Montreal Canadiens. There are rumblings the Wild are also looking at Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin. Now, with Hughes going down and it becoming clear that depth on the blue line might be a sound plan, it makes sense that a player like Whitecloud may be of interest.

While a Whitecloud deal would be a modest move, the Wild are still expected to make at least one major trade this season. He won’t be the team’s blockbuster deal, but if the Flames retain a little salary, he could be a very solid addition and a low price point.

Nothing Is Imminent

For now, take this as just speculation. Several names are linked in trade chatter, and Whitecloud is probably just the latest. If this deal gets serious, it’s likely not going to happen immediately. This feels more like a trade-deadline acquisition, once the Wild have a better idea of where they stand with other business.