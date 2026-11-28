The Minnesota Wild lost out on Dylan Larkin when Detroit traded him to Montreal for a package that included Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault, prospect Michael Hage, 2027 first- and second-round picks, a 2028 fourth, and a protected 2029 first. It was a trade GM Bill Guerin had been working on for some time, trying to get the Red Wings to soften their stance on trading him there.

Ultimately, the Wild lost out, with a report suggesting it was because Detroit ownership was unwilling to give Larkin what he wanted.

That proved to be an untrue narrative, given what we now know about the Canadiens.

Red Wings Were Never Worried About What Larkin Wanted

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported: “I believe that from the ownership level on down, the Detroit Red Wings have made a determination that they are not going to make a trade with the Minnesota Wild, that they don’t want to give Dylan Larkin what he wants. And that seems like a really interesting way to go about business. But that’s the belief that I have at this moment in time.”

It was a report everyone seemed to accept as true, even though neither the Wild nor the Red Wings had commented on trade talks—not that they could, due to tampering rules.

The assumption was that the Wild were Larkin’s top choice. That might have been true. He also had a few other teams on his list, including as many as 10. This was not a Brady Tkachuk situation (where he listed teams but only wanted Florida). Clearly, Larkin was open to more than just Minnesota.

Larkin Wanted the Canadiens

In October, Habs fans were chanting “WE WANT LARKIN” when the Wings visited Montreal. That was apparently around the time he began to see a hockey life in Montreal.

Reports then popped up that he’d approved the Canadiens well before the trade actually took place. It was just that the organization and the player decided to keep it a secret so that the buzz that would surround the news wouldn’t become a distraction.

Pierre LeBrun reported:

“So, it turns out Dylan Larkin was actually open to a trade to Montreal for more than two months. But the Canadiens wanted to keep that quiet because they felt it would add an extra layer of noise that might hamper getting a deal done. And Larkin’s camp agreed. So Montreal was in there for quite a while with Larkin’s blessing. Montreal agreeing to include Hage was a huge must for the Red Wings. The deal started to come together and get serious on Friday.”

Larkin noted as he spoke with Montreal media following the move, “My dad is Canadian, my wife is Canadian. Montreal is such a great city, it has so much to offer. Myself and my whole support system are so excited for something new.”

Early Larkin Reports Got It Wrong

This trade was never about angering Larkin or making him squirm. It was about the Red Wings getting the return they wanted, which ultimately included Michael Hage. Detroit was waiting for the Canadiens to bend, which they inevitably did.

This wasn’t about making life hard on the Wild. It wasn’t about punishing Larkin. This was a business decision, one that focused on the best possible trade return.