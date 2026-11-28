Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes believes that his team is “on track” to win the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup.

The Wild have an 18-4-6 record this season for 42 points, which is the most in the NHL right now.

That’s why Hynes and so many others are bullish on Minnesota’s chances to win the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup since entering the league as an expansion franchise in 2000.

John Hynes Bullish on Wild’s Stanley Cup Chances

Speaking to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Hynes said that he believes the Wild are “on track” to capture the first Stanley Cup in franchise history this season.

“Yeah, I feel like we’re on track for that right now. It is a long season. I think our play thus far puts us in that conversation. I still think we have to continue to get better in a lot of different areas, whether it’s individual performance or team performance. But I feel like with the group of players that we have, if we continue to stay consistent, stay hungry, continue to grow our game, continue to get better in different areas and build ourselves over the course of time … Right now, we’ve had a great first quarter of the season. There’s a lot to build on. I think there’s a good foundation from there. To me, I feel like we’re in the conversation. But we’ve got to make sure that we continue to keep ourselves and push ourselves into the conversation further and deeper,” Hynes said.

Coach Loving His Team

With a stacked roster that includes Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, and Jesper Wallstedt, it’s no surprise that Hynes loves the team he’s coaching.

“Very much so. When I say I’m really fortunate to be able to coach this group, even those guys, as highly talented as they are, they’re continuing to get better, continuing to grow. They’re understanding time and place for offense and when not to force offense, and different ways they can manufacture offense. They just keep getting better and more experienced and playing more and more truly winning hockey,” Hynes said.