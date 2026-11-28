The fallout of the Dylan Larkin trade continues to provide some interesting insights into the way the entire situation unfolded for the Minnesota Wild.

For months, the Wild knew they were out of it. But it seemed that GM Bill Guerin did his best to hide his hand. Even though everyone in the know understood he didn’t have enough, he wasn’t going to fold.

And so, Larkin eventually went to Montreal for one very specific reason: The Red Wings really wanted Michael Hage.

As Anthony DiMarco noted in Daily Faceoff, that was Detroit’s plan all along. They wanted Hage, and strove to make a deal happen until it did.

“Daily Faceoff was told that the Wild knew “for months”…they weren’t going to successfully…deal for Dylan Larkin; that Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff had his sights set on Michael Hage for quite some time.”

Since hindsight is 20/20, it actually makes sense. One of the theses was that the Wild had made their best offer and were unwilling to move from there. They had offered Danila Yurov and three first-round picks or two first-rounders and something akin to a second-rounder.

One can assume that even if Guerin wanted to mortgage the farm, he didn’t have what the Red Wings wanted: Hage.

No One Could Have Really Matched Canadiens’ Offer

The bottom line is that no one could have really matched what the Canadiens offered for Dylan Larkin. They wanted him for months, and the likely holdup was getting Larkin to waive his no-trade clause to head to Montreal.

It’s also fair to assume that Guerin knew or understood what the Red Wings wanted, and, well, decided to take a step back and let chips fall wherever they would.

The chips eventually landed on Montreal’s side of the table. That wasn’t necessarily a loss for the Wild, but it did sort of leave the organization in a bit of a pickle.

Meanwhile, the Habs have lost three in a row heading into Saturday’s action, two of which have come with Larkin in the lineup.

That’s why one has to wonder just how much the deal was worth it for Montreal.

Why Did Wild Do Nothing Else?

If Guerin knew that he was out of it for months, why didn’t he do anything else in the meantime? The easy answer is that he was holding out. There might have been some faint glimmer of hope that, because Dylan Larkin really wanted to go to Minnesota, the Wild could outlast everyone else.

Perhaps the deeper answer may land on the fact that there really isn’t anything else out there that could have satisfied the Wild’s needs.

The team is looking for a top-six center who can add more scoring and overall depth to the team. Since Larkin was pretty much the only guy available in that vein, it now makes sense that they’re turning to Evgeni Malkin.

With Guerin playing his cards close to his vest, he had better hope that his hand is good enough to land some reinforcements. Otherwise, the Wild will have to compete with whatever they have now.