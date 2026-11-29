The Minnesota Wild have the best record in the NHL right now, and the team has a great chance to capture the Central Division.

The Wild have never won the Central Division, but in 2026-27, they have as good a chance as ever to do so.

Wild Have 48% Chance to Win Central Division

According to The Athletic, the Wild have a 48% chance to win the Central Division for the first time in franchise history.

Yes, that’s correct; despite entering the NHL in 2000 as an expansion team, Minnesota has never won their division, either the old Central Division, the old Northwest Division, or the current iteration of the Central Division.

The current version of the Central Division features the Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Utah Mammoth, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wild, Avalanche, and Stars are three of the top Stanley Cup contenders, while the Mammoth, Jets, Predators, and Blues are all very much in the mix for the playoffs.

Only three teams can capture the three division playoff spots, plus two more teams can win Wild Card spots in the Western Conference, so a maximum of five of these eight teams will make the playoffs this year.

The fact that Minnesota is leading what is one of the best two divisions in hockey, along with the Atlantic Division, is ultra impressive. But while winning the division is the immediate goal, it’s not the ultimate goal. That’s the Stanley Cup.

Wild Gunning for 1st-Ever Stanley Cup

The Wild have also never won the Stanley Cup, but they have as good a chance to do so this year with their stacked roster as they ever have.

Per The Athletic, the Wild have a 9% chance of winning the Stanley Cup this year.

That’s the team’s ultimate goal, and the reason why Wild GM Bill Guerin went out and traded a package of players and draft picks for defenseman Quinn Hughes last year.

If Minnesota is going to win the Stanley Cup, then they have as good a chance as they ever will this year with their stacked roster.