The Minnesota Wild have received good news about injured defenseman Quinn Hughes, who could be close to returning for the team.

Hughes has been out since November 21 and was placed on the IR on November 23. Since being out, the Wild are 1-1-2 in the four games they have played without their top defenseman.

But he could be close to returning soon.

Wild Close to Getting Quinn Hughes Back

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Hughes is close to returning, with him potentially even playing as early as Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks. But if he doesn’t play against Chicago, he will most likely play against the Anaheim Ducks or Los Angeles Kings, so the Wild are very close to getting him back.

“Defenseman Quinn Hughes’ return to the Wild’s lineup is on the horizon. While it’s uncertain if he’ll play in Sunday’s afternoon game at Chicago, he will be on the plane this afternoon and accompany the team for the three-game road trip. Coach John Hynes expects him to play in Anaheim or L.A. if he doesn’t play in Chicago,” Russo wrote.

Olli Maatta Further Away

According to Wild head coach John Hynes, Olli Maatta is still further away than Hughes, although the team hopes that he can also play at some point during their road trip.

“As for defenseman Olli Maatta, who hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury in Boston on Nov. 16, he, too, will travel after suffering his fourth injury of the season. However, Hynes wasn’t as certain that he’ll play on the trip.

‘He’s getting back into the stage now where he can get some contact with some guys, and we’ll see how he progresses,’ Hynes said. ‘I would say Hughesy is much further ahead than Olli.'”

Even with all of the Wild’s injuries as of late, the team is still in first place in the entire NHL. But when they get Hughes back, especially, it makes the Wild that much more dangerous, and his addition will make them look like Stanley Cup contenders once again, something coach Hynes thinks they can accomplish during this dream season.