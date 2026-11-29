The Minnesota Wild continue to lose without Quinn Hughes as the team suffered an upset loss on Sunday to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wild, who lead the Central Division, were -250 favorites to beat the +200 Blackhawks, who are the last-place team in the Central Division. But Chicago proved the old mantra “any given Sunday” is true when they scored an upset 3-2 win over the mighty Wild.

Wild Have Poor Record Without Quinn Hughes

Since Hughes went down with an undisclosed injury, the Wild are 1-2-2, meaning they have won just one of the five games they have played since their stud defenseman went down with an injury.

If you needed proof that the Wild need to do everything that they can to retain Hughes, an impending unrestricted free agent, then you don’t have to look any further than the team’s record without him playing on their squad.

The good news for Minnesota is that Hughes is expected back within the next game or two, so hopefully he can get back onto the ice and help the Wild stop the bleeding, as the team has really struggled in his absence.

Wild Still Lead Central Division

Despite Minnesota’s recent struggles without Hughes in the lineup, the team still leads the Central Division with an 18-5-6 record for 42 points, which is the most in the Western Conference.

That being said, while the Wild have done quite well to give themselves a bit of a cushion over the rest of the Central Division contenders, they can’t rest on their laurels, as they are in one of the toughest divisions in all of hockey.

We know that the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars are most likely going to be playoff teams when it’s all said and done, and we also know that the Winnipeg Jets, Utah Mammoth, and Nashville Predators are all in the mix for a playoff spot. Don’t forget the St. Louis Blues, either, and you can’t completely discount the Blackhawks from making a postseason push at some point.

That’s why the Wild need Hughes back as soon as they can, because he’s their superstar.