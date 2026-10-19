Canadiens’ Michael Hage Gets Michigan Update Before NHL Arrival

Michael Hage would’ve fit in right with the Montreal Canadiens this season.

The Habs are one of the NHL’s best young rosters, and Hage has similar traits to the Canadiens’ most exciting youngsters.

Instead, he stayed at the University of Michigan.

Hage didn’t want to end his Wolverines career without a national championship, and that’s what he’s chasing this winter.

It does create a bit of an odd waiting game for the Habs, who would love for their drafted forward to be in the league with them sooner rather than later.

They likely won’t have to wait a ton longer, but Hage hasn’t arrived yet.

Michael Hage Update

Hage’s latest update comes from Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis, one of the hockey world’s top prospect writers.

Ellis has been keeping an eye on Hage’s start to the season at Michigan and sees a lot of positive things.

“Hage’s decision to go back to college instead of turning pro will be talked about as the season wears on,” Ellis writes. “There’s no question he could have hopped into Montreal’s lineup and challenged for the second-line center gig. Instead, he wanted to chase a national title – and he’s off to an excellent start, with Michigan boasting a perfect record. Hage had seven points on opening weekend against Bowling Green and then had another four-point effort against Alaska-Anchorage. He’s now up to 14 points through six games following Michigan’s first real test of the season against Denver. It’s clear that everything’s clicking for the Canadiens draft pick – beyond some just average physical play.”

The Habs would be expecting Hage to dominate the NCAA this season — he’s already better than that level — and so it’s a good sign that he is already.

When is Michael Hage Coming to NHL?

Hage should be in the NHL next season.

The Habs could also consider bringing Hage aboard once this college season ends for a late-season cameo.

“For the most part, it looks like he’s playing on easy mode,” Ellis writes of Hage in college. “Hopefully bad habits don’t emerge as a result; Hage absolutely needs to be in the NHL next year.”

Not everyone will have agreed with Hage’s choice to stay in college this season. There are likely either some associated with the Canadiens who wish he had chosen differently.

But now Hage is carrying out this Michigan season, and it’ll be up to him to live up to his hockey hopes for this winter, and then to bring that talent to Montreal.