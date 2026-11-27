The Montreal Canadiens have provided a clearer understanding of Kaiden Guhle’s injury after the defenseman’s early exit in Colorado.

Guhle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde reported Friday, relaying the team’s announcement.

“Canadiens announce that Kaiden Guhle is day-to-day (upper body),” Lalonde wrote.

The designation leaves his availability unresolved ahead of Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. It also gives Montreal its first reported clarification of the injury since Guhle left Wednesday’s contest.

Canadiens Clarify Kaiden Guhle’s Injury After Colorado Exit

Guhle, a defenseman averaging more than 22 minutes per game, had his night end during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche.

Sportsnet reported that Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog hit Guhle from behind near the boards. The two later became tangled in front of the net on the same shift and fell to the ice.

Guhle didn’t return after that sequence. Montreal subsequently announced that he would miss the remainder of the game.

He finished with 10:53 of ice time, two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating. Coach Martin St. Louis had no update after the game, according to Sportsnet.

Friday’s announcement supplies an injury category and a day-to-day designation. Lalonde’s report didn’t include a firm return date or confirm whether Guhle would face Vegas.

However, a return Saturday would allow the Canadiens to avoid an absence going beyond the Colorado game. If Guhle can’t play, St. Louis will have to redistribute his workload.

The 24-year-old had two goals and four assists, Sportsnet noted.

Guhle’s Status Could Create Opportunity for David Reinbacher

David Reinbacher is one potential option if Guhle needs more time.

RotoWire identified Reinbacher as a likely replacement for Saturday if Guhle cannot dress.

NHL.com projected Guhle alongside Noah Dobson before Wednesday’s game, with Reinbacher listed as a scratch.

Inserting another defenseman would address the open roster spot. Montreal would still need to define its pairings and decide how to divide Guhle’s usual minutes.

The Canadiens made a commitment to Guhle when they signed him to a six-year, $33.3 million extension in July 2024. PuckPedia lists his annual cap hit at $5.55 million, with the contract running through 2030-31.

Montreal selected Guhle 16th overall in the 2020 draft, via its contract announcement. His current deal reflects the club’s long-term investment in a player who has taken on a heavy nightly assignment.

He also underwent minor adductor surgery last summer, the Canadiens announced in September.

As of the current timeframe, Montreal’s next decision will be about his availability against Vegas and the defensive alterations required if he sits.