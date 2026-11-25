The Montreal Canadiens Dylan Larkin trade has been celebrated around the league by pundits as a major coup.

And there is no question that it’s a huge move for the organization. However, when considering what the club gave up, there may be some buyer’s remorse to take into account.

The Canadiens, for now, look like the smartest guys in the room. Down the line, that perception may change. That assessment is not part of some sort of anti-Montreal sentiment. It’s an idea rooted in practicality.

The biggest cause for buyer’s remorse has to be surrendering Michael Hage. After months of chatter positing that the GM Kent Hughes would rather chop off his arm than give up Hage, the Habs ended up capitulating.

That’s fine. Pundits and talking heads applauded the move, saying that it was the right thing to do.

The justification for the praise lies in the fact that Hage is still two to three years away from being a significant NHL force. That’s a timeline that the Canadiens just don’t have. They are looking to win now, and Dylan Larkin fills a major void today.

That thesis only makes sense if Larkin can help the Canadiens land a Stanley Cup in the next two or three years.

If Hage emerges as a solid young NHL forward, and the Larkin-led Canadiens can’t get over the hump, criticism will ramp up about the price paid by Montreal.

Canadiens May Regret Giving Up Two First-Rounders

Then, there’s the matter of the two first-round picks the Habs sent to Detroit. They figure to be late-round picks, as the Canadiens don’t look like they’re near a lottery pick anytime soon.

That’s what pundits said about the Toronto Maple Leafs. They surrendered first-rounders in about four straight drafts. And when the bottom fell out in Toronto, everyone suddenly scrambled to look at the conditions attached to those picks.

If one looks at the conditions attached to the two first-rounders Montreal spent on Larkin, they’re top-10 protection. While most would think this is just par for the course nowadays, the bottom line is that there is reason to worry about the Canadiens regressing in the coming season.

After all, all Stanley Cup contenders are just a couple of injuries away from disaster. A good example of that is Florida. The Cats were coming off a Stanley Cup victory, but a massive injury to Aleksander Barkov last season ended their season prematurely.

It doesn’t look like the Habs risk turning into the Panthers. Then again, anything can happen in the NHL.

What If Dylan Larkin Doesn’t Work Out?

The biggest downside risk to this entire conversation lies in Dylan Larkin not turning into what the Canadiens hope for.

Sure, he looked just fine in his first game for the Habs. But one has to wonder about the long-term implications of this move.

Of course, no one will care if the Habs win at least one Cup in the next three or four years. However, if Larkin can’t emerge as that “missing piece” to the Canadiens’ puzzle, fans and taking heads will begin to question whether this was the right move after all.

And Hage emerging as a top-six NHL center could only magnify that scrutiny.