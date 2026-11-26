The Montreal Canadiens have received the NHL’s ruling on Florian Xhekaj following his late-game ejection in Colorado.

The Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Xhekaj was fined $2,426.98 for a dangerous trip against Avalanche forward Fedor Svechkov. The league called it the maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement.

The announcement brings a financial penalty for the Canadiens forward after Wednesday’s 6-0 loss, giving Montreal clarity on one piece of the fallout from a game that ended with both Xhekaj brothers drawing attention for their conduct.

NHL Fines Florian Xhekaj After Dangerous Trip

The league’s statement identified the incident and the punishment in direct terms.

“Montreal’s Florian Xhekaj has been fined $2,426.98, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip against Colorado’s Fedor Svechkov,” the Department of Player Safety wrote.

The play occurred after the whistle with 1:24 remaining in the third period. Xhekaj received a match penalty for intent to injure after the slew-foot, according to theScore’s account of the game. A match penalty brings an automatic review by Player Safety.

The moment made the incident especially costly in judgment. Colorado already held a six-goal lead, leaving Montreal with not much time to alter the outcome. Xhekaj’s actions instead created a disciplinary question that dragged into Thursday.

He had also received a 10-minute misconduct during the second period, Sportsnet reported.

Xhekaj has one goal and two assists through 12 games this season. He finished last season with 29 points and 182 penalty minutes across 64 American Hockey League games. Physical play is part of his role, but the trip put that approach under league scrutiny.

Canadiens Face Fallout From Heated Avalanche Loss

The incident involving Svechkov came during a broader breakdown between the teams.

Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle left after a hit from Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. Arber Xhekaj later hit Colorado defenseman Brent Burns, sparking another confrontation. The elder Xhekaj received a double minor and a 10-minute misconduct for roughing Nazem Kadri.

Landeskog spoke on the brothers’ response afterward. He said he understood the emotion of seeing a teammate hurt, while questioning how they handled it.

“But to a certain degree, you gotta use your head a little bit,” Landeskog said, according to theScore, which cited Altitude Sports Radio’s Jesse Montano.

Thursday’s ruling flips the focus from possible league discipline toward Montreal’s response on the ice. A fine leaves the coaching staff able to consider Florian Xhekaj for the next lineup without a suspension for this incident.

The Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.