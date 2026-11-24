After successfully making a blockbuster trade for Dylan Larkin, Elliotte Friedman is among the many NHL insiders wondering whether the Montreal Canadiens are done. Thinking that they could make a push for Nikita Kucherov, he wondered if the plan was to target the Tampa Bay superstar in free agency.

“If Kucherov actually gets to the market, I think they’re going to take a run at him.”

Then Sunday night happened.

Kucherov was benched along with the rest of the top line, and his reaction said it all. He sat at the end, gloves off and arms folded; he was none-too pleased.

This could be just a frustrated star upset with himself. Regardless, trade talk will inevitably surface again, so it’s no surprise that trade pitches are popping up on sites like PuckPedia and their Puck GM tool.

The Kucherov to Montreal Trade Pitch

A user on PuckPedia’s trade tool has floated a blockbuster that would send the Tampa Bay Lightning superstar to the Montreal Canadiens. The proposal, posted by “hockey_21,” is already getting a cold reception.

Montreal would receive Kucherov, whose $9.5 million cap hit would come with $4.8 million retained by Tampa. In return, the Lightning would get Zack Bolduc ($4.2 million), Florian Xhekaj ($942,000), Oliver Kapanen ($943,000), and the signing rights to A. Zharovsky. Montreal would also send 2028 and 2030 first-round picks, a 2027 second-round pick (originally Detroit’s), and a 2028 second-round pick.

Does the Salary Cap Work?

On the cap side, Tampa would have $2.723 million in space before the deal and absorb a $1.334 million increase. Montreal would sit at just $41,000 in space before the trade, and the move would clear $1.334 million. The retained money would add $3.25 million to Montreal’s retention ledger.

The tool’s “Who Says No?” feature included some fairly lopsided voting. Of the votes on feasibility, 83 percent say no and just 17 percent say yes. Most were of the opinion that the price was too rich for Montreal.

One voter said neither side would do it.

The package is substantial, with two firsts and two seconds plus three young players. But parting with Bolduc, Xhekaj and Kapanen while adding a high-salary veteran who is looking for as much as $20 million on his next contract.

Are the Canadiens Better Off Waiting?

The downside of waiting is that the Canadiens become just another team in the Kucherov sweepstakes. He’ll test free agency and potentially go to the highest bidder. If they attempt to make a trade now, the Habs get a full playoff run with Kucherov on the roster and a few months in which to try and re-sign him.

He may not choose to ink an extension before testing the market, which makes the trade a bit risky. That would mean ensuring that whatever they’re giving up in the deal is an acceptable loss if the only thing Montreal gets is one push towards a Stanley Cup.

With Larkin in the fold and the Canadiens stacking up their roster, there’s a real argument to be made that this is the time to push. They may not get another shot, and with so much friction between Kucherov and the Lightning, now might be the time to strike.